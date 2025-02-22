A96 at Elgin closed after ambulance collides with pedestrian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

A96 at Elgin closed after ambulance collides with pedestrian

The A96 road at Elgin was closed around 3.30am.

By Louise Glen
Police car at Elgin in the dark, following the incident.
Collision on the A96 at Elgin. Image: Jasper Image.

A road traffic collision between an ambulance and a pedestrian has closed the A96 in both directions at Elgin.

The Inverness to Aberdeen road was closed around 3.30am following the incident.

It is understood a person was injured in the collision.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The circumstances of this incident are being investigated by Police Scotland.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A96 in Elgin is closed between Reiket Lane and St Andrews Drive following a collision involving an ambulance and a pedestrian which happened around 3.30am on Saturday February 22.

Officers remain at the scene and diversions are in place.

Police vehicle blocking off part of the A96 at Elgin.
The A96 is closed in both directions. Image: Jasper Image.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “The A96 is closed in both directions between the Linkwood Roundabout and the Travelodge Roundabout, Elgin, due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use the available diversion route.”

On AA Traffic News it states: “Road closed due to crash on A96 both ways from Reiket Lane to Travelodge.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were not called to the incident.

Alternative route

Northbound A96

Northbound Traffic to exit A96 by turning right onto the B9103, continue on the B9103 to Lossiemouth, at the junction with the A941 turn left, continue on the A941 back to Elgin to the roundabout with A96 at Cummings Street/ Alexandra Road and the permanently positioned signs.

Southbound A96

Southbound Traffic to exit A96 by turning left into A941 Cummings Street, Elgin, continue on the A941 out of Elgin towards Lossiemouth, at junction with the B9103 at Lossiemouth turn right onto the B9103, continue on the B9103 to the junction with the A96 and the permanently positioned signs.

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

Conversation