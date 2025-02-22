A96 at Elgin closed after ambulance collides with pedestrian

A road traffic collision between an ambulance and a pedestrian has closed the A96 in both directions at Elgin.

The Inverness to Aberdeen road was closed around 3.30am following the incident.

It is understood a person was injured in the collision.

Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The circumstances of this incident are being investigated by Police Scotland.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A96 in Elgin is closed between Reiket Lane and St Andrews Drive following a collision involving an ambulance and a pedestrian which happened around 3.30am on Saturday February 22.

Officers remain at the scene and diversions are in place.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “The A96 is closed in both directions between the Linkwood Roundabout and the Travelodge Roundabout, Elgin, due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to use the available diversion route.”

On AA Traffic News it states: “Road closed due to crash on A96 both ways from Reiket Lane to Travelodge.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were not called to the incident.

Alternative route

Northbound A96

Northbound Traffic to exit A96 by turning right onto the B9103, continue on the B9103 to Lossiemouth, at the junction with the A941 turn left, continue on the A941 back to Elgin to the roundabout with A96 at Cummings Street/ Alexandra Road and the permanently positioned signs.

Southbound A96

Southbound Traffic to exit A96 by turning left into A941 Cummings Street, Elgin, continue on the A941 out of Elgin towards Lossiemouth, at junction with the B9103 at Lossiemouth turn right onto the B9103, continue on the B9103 to the junction with the A96 and the permanently positioned signs.

We have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.