Pair to appear at court after drugs and knuckleduster seized in Rothiemay

A man and a woman will appear in court following the discovery of drugs and a knuckleduster in Moray.

Officers from the Moray Community Investigation Unit carried out a search in Rothiemay on Wednesday.

They seized cannabis worth an estimated £40,000, a quantity of Class A drugs and a knuckleduster.

Two people, a 37-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were arrested in connection.

Both of them will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Police have asked anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.