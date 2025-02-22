Moray Pair to appear at court after drugs and knuckleduster seized in Rothiemay The cannabis discovered is worth more than £40,000. By Ellie Milne February 22 2025, 2:02 pm February 22 2025, 2:02 pm Share Pair to appear at court after drugs and knuckleduster seized in Rothiemay Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6699047/police-court-drugs-seized-rothiemay-moray/ Copy Link 0 comment They will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson. A man and a woman will appear in court following the discovery of drugs and a knuckleduster in Moray. Officers from the Moray Community Investigation Unit carried out a search in Rothiemay on Wednesday. They seized cannabis worth an estimated £40,000, a quantity of Class A drugs and a knuckleduster. Two people, a 37-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, were arrested in connection. Both of them will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date. Police have asked anyone with information or concerns about drug-related activity to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
