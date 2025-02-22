Pedestrian dies following collision with ambulance near Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pedestrian dies following collision with ambulance near Elgin

The 40-year-old man died in hospital.

By Ellie Milne
Police car on A96
Police at the scene on the A96 on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.

A pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with an ambulance near Elgin.

The incident took place on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at about 3.30am on Saturday.

It involved a 40-year-old man and an ambulance which was responding to an emergency call at the time.

Emergency services attended the scene at Barmuckity, east of Elgin, and paramedics transported the man to hospital.

He died a short time later.

The road was closed for about 10 hours while investigations were carried out. It was reopened by 1.20pm.

Pedestrian and ambulance involved in collision near Elgin

Police car at Elgin in the dark, following the incident.
The collision on the A96 at Elgin took place at about 3.30am. Image: Jasperimage.

Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Road Policing Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and we’ll do all we can to support them at this difficult time.

“We’ve been carrying out extensive inquiries in the area however I’m keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or saw the ambulance or pedestrian before the collision.

“Motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A96 between 3.00am and 3.30am today are asked to review their footage and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The circumstances of this incident are being investigated by Police Scotland.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0494 of February 22.

