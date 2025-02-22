Pedestrian dies following collision with ambulance near Elgin

A pedestrian has died after being involved in a collision with an ambulance near Elgin.

The incident took place on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at about 3.30am on Saturday.

It involved a 40-year-old man and an ambulance which was responding to an emergency call at the time.

Emergency services attended the scene at Barmuckity, east of Elgin, and paramedics transported the man to hospital.

He died a short time later.

The road was closed for about 10 hours while investigations were carried out. It was reopened by 1.20pm.

Inquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision.

Road Policing Sergeant Dave Cooper said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and we’ll do all we can to support them at this difficult time.

“We’ve been carrying out extensive inquiries in the area however I’m keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or saw the ambulance or pedestrian before the collision.

“Motorists with dashcams who were travelling on the A96 between 3.00am and 3.30am today are asked to review their footage and bring anything of importance to our attention.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “The circumstances of this incident are being investigated by Police Scotland.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0494 of February 22.