Home News Moray

Man who left cows to starve to death in Moray is ordered to do unpaid work

"There were buckets of barley and water in front of them, but they could not move to reach them."

By Dale Haslam
Elgin Sheriff Court sign
He appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A Moray man whose actions resulted in two cows starving to death has been sentenced in court.

The Scottish SPCA took action against Douglas Duncan, 63, of Knockando near Aberlour left his cows in a poor state, alarming his neighbours including a family with young children.

On June 5 2022, a concerned neighbour called the charity to report a concern for the animal’s welfare.

The neighbour said that three cows in a barn were stuck in the muck – and had been unable to get up for some months.

‘Shocking sight’

The witness told inspectors that someone had moved the cows round the back of the barn.

At that point they were alive and lying down.

There was a bucket with oats in it but the cows couldn’t reach it.

Scottish SPCA Inspector Crockett reported: “We attended the property to view these cattle which we knew to be behind a stone shed.

“We were faced with a shocking sight of three emaciated young Shorthorn type heifers.

“All their bones were visible, and the skin stretched across them.”

The cows belonged to Duncan.

Mr Crockett added: “Duncan said he had moved them out the barn the day before in the bucket of his tractor as they could not stand.

“They had been down for ten days, he said.

‘Caked in dried muck’

“They were caked in dried muck, and one was dead.

“The heifers couldn’t stand and the ground beneath was flattened where they had been lying.

“There were buckets of barley and water in front of them, but they could not move to reach them.”

Mr Crockett called a vet who examined all three cows and found their condition score to be close to being non-compatible with survival.

With one cow dead, they agreed to put down a second cow and treat the third.

Elgin Sheriff court
The case called at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Duncan pled guilty in court 11 months ago to failing to feed and provide vet care resulting inn the death of two cows.

He has now been sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court.

Duncan must carry out 240 hours of unpaid work within 12 months

‘Extremely disappointed’

After the hearing, Mr Crockett of the SSPCA said: “We are extremely disappointed that Duncan has only received unpaid work on this occasion as we do not feel this reflects the suffering caused to these cows over a period of months.

“We hope he will be more conscientious in future about ensuring any animal he owns receives the appropriate husbandry and veterinary care required.”

Reacting to the court sentencing on social media, one neighbour wrote: “There is so much I could add to this story.

“It was a lot worse than what’s written, that’s for sure.

“The smell and memories of cows rotting alive lying in their own excretion will forever stay with me and my children.”

If anyone is concerned about an animal, they can contact the Scottish SPCA’s confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

 

 

 