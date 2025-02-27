Ramsdens eyeing up new Elgin home on Batchen Street

Ramsdens are eyeing up a new Elgin location after being made homeless by the closure of St Giles Shopping Centre.

The firm has had a presence in the town for 10 years.

Now it appears the pawnbroking and jewellery chain have set their sights on opening a new store at the former LCTG hairdressers at 12 Batchen Street.

They have applied for a second hand dealer’s license at the property.

Proposed operating hours are Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm and Saturdays from 9.30am to 4pm.

However, it isn’t all secured yet as the property is still on the market.

The property has lain vacant ever since LCTG hairdressers closed.

Batchen Street continues to be hailed as a roaring success in Elgin with its strong offering of cafes and shops.

Ramsdens previously said they were committed to remaining in Elgin.

Chief executive Peter Kenyon said: “We remain committed to operating in Elgin and in order to protect our staff and customers, will be exploring options including a potential relocation should our store in St Giles Centre be forced to close.”

What is happening to other St Giles businesses?

Bakers Ashers have a new location on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, EE have been operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

Gordon and MacPhail are set to open a new shop at Johnstons.

It is understood the likes of Waterstones and Argos are still keen to remain in Elgin.

