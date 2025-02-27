Ramsdens eyeing up new Elgin home on Batchen Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Ramsdens eyeing up new Elgin home on Batchen Street

The firm was made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure.

By Sean McAngus
Ramsdens are eyeing up this Batchen Street shop. Image: CL Property
Ramsdens are eyeing up a new Elgin location after being made homeless by the closure of St Giles Shopping Centre.

The firm has had a presence in the town for 10 years.

Now it appears the pawnbroking and jewellery chain have set their sights on opening a new store at the former LCTG hairdressers at 12 Batchen Street.

They have applied for a second hand dealer’s license at the property.

Proposed operating hours are Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 5pm and Saturdays from 9.30am to 4pm.

However, it isn’t all secured yet as the property is still on the market.

Inside the property which used to be a hairdressers. Image: CL Property

The property has lain vacant ever since LCTG hairdressers closed.

Batchen Street continues to be hailed as a roaring success in Elgin with its strong offering of cafes and shops.

Batchen Street pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ramsdens previously said they were committed to remaining in Elgin.

Chief executive Peter Kenyon said: “We remain committed to operating in Elgin and in order to protect our staff and customers, will be exploring options including a potential relocation should our store in St Giles Centre be forced to close.”

What is happening to other St Giles businesses?

Ashers in Elgin.

Bakers Ashers have a new location on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, EE have been operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

Gordon and MacPhail are set to open a new shop at Johnstons.

It is understood the likes of Waterstones and Argos are still keen to remain in Elgin.

Conversation