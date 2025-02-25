Two to stand trial accused to attempted to murder man in Elgin

Two suspects are to stand trial charged with trying to kill a man.

Mark Virtue, 53, of Elgin, and Demi Dunlop, 31, of Lossiemouth, are alleged to have attacked Graeme Fern on an occasion between March 18 and 20 2023 at a property in Elgin.

It is said they repeatedly struck him on the head with an “unknown implement”, punched him and inflicted “blunt force trauma”.

Not-guilty plea

The attempted-murder accusation states this was also to his severe injury and danger of the man’s life.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow earlier today.

Defence lawyers Shahid Latif and Bill Adam each pleaded not guilty on behalf of Virtue and Dunlop.

Lord Colbeck fixed a trial due to begin in December in Aberdeen. The case could last around four days.

Virtue and Dunlop, both of Fochabers in Moray, remain on bail meantime.

