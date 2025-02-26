Moray Council confirm 10% council tax hike as latest budget voted through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council confirm 10% council tax hike as latest budget voted through

Councillors deliberated over the decision before putting household bills up in Moray for the coming year.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Graphic of Moray Council HQ and a council tax bill.
Council tax is planned to increase every year until 2028. Image: DC Thomson

Moray Council have agreed their budget for this year, confirming a 10% council tax hike.

This will see household bills across Moray increase by a minimum of £95 up to £351 this year.

Council house and garage rents have also increased by 6%.

Opposition groups blamed decisions by Westminster and the Scottish Government for the requirement to increase costs to protect services.

Council leaders called today’s budget a “significant success” saying the council not utilising financial reserves this year is positive for the future.

What increases have been set?

A council tax hike is now confirmed, meaning the cost for an average band D property in moray will go up by £143.07 or £2.75 a week.

The council have also agreed indicative increases of another 10% and 6% in the coming years.

This means bills for band D could increase by an an estimated £400 by 2028.

Rent for council houses and council garages have also seen annual increases of 6% for the next three years.

Image: Moray Council

Council tax still below inflation, claims deputy council leader

Deputy Council Leader Donald Gatt referred to the council pressures from a tax level set at £1,135 in 2007/08.

He said that allowing for inflation this would be £1,879 today, a £305 difference to the current 10% council tax hike.

Council tax rates were frozen in Moray until 2016, and with 2016 inflation levels this shows council tax would be £1,527 today.

This means the newly set council tax levels are £47 above inflation rates from 2016.

Council Leader Kathleen Robertson and Deputy Donald Gatt discussing budgets. Picture by Amber Dunbar

What cuts have been made?

Despite tax increases, the council still needed to find £2 million in savings to plug the remaining budget gap.

A number of services have been earmarked for cuts including in education, environment, housing and internal council services.

Two posts for improving services in schools will be removed.

Councillors say they have had to make a number of ‘difficult’ decisions . Supplied by DCT Media.

What did councillors have to say?

SNP group leader Scott Lawrence blamed “15 years of Westminster austerity” and national insurance increases as some of the reasons for council budget pressures.

Labour group leader Sandy Keith said: “As a council, we have had to endure a level of funding from the SNP’s Scottish Government which is inadequate to provide the services the people of Moray want.”

He added that council tax itself is a “regressive and unfair tax” and said the Scottish Government have failed to reform it.

Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith
Elgin North Labour councillor Sandy Keith. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In reaction to the budget, leader of the Conservative group Kathleen Robertson said: “Whilst we are pleased to have been able to pass a balanced budget today with support from various parties and independents, we are of course not happy at the level of cuts Moray Council is forced to make year after year.”

“Repeated brutal cuts from the SNP government to council budgets have been tough enough to deal with, but that has now been compounded by the NI hikes in Labour’s Budget.

“This double whammy has meant that really difficult decisions had to be made.”

Labour group leader Sandy Keith conceded their budget position to push a £40k extra spend on improving rural roads.

The budget was then passed by 17 votes to 8 with one abstention.

