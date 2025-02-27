Buckie High School parent launches urgent campaign for investment amid fears of ‘catastrophe’ without action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie High School parent launches urgent campaign for investment amid fears of ‘catastrophe’ without action

The school's condition is currently below Moray Council's minimum standards - it is also one of the busiest schools in the region.

By David Mackay
Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Parents were expecting investment to be confirmed at Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Buckie High School parent has launched a campaign for urgent investment in the building amid fears of a looming “catastrophe” without it.

Moray Council has warned all current options for a major refurbishment or complete new-build are “unaffordable”.

The decision provoked an angry response from Buckie parents bemoaning years of underinvestment in one of the busiest schools in the region.

Complaints about the school have included leaks, worries about the condition of the roof and long waits to access the internet.

Nearly 1,000 people have signed an online petition within the last week calling for the same commitment to new education facilities that have been delivered in Elgin and Forres.

Moray Council says alternative proposals are being drafted and are due to be presented in May – but have warned they will be significantly scaled back due to budget cuts.

‘Buckie has put up with make do and mend for decades’

Stephen Birtwistle, who has a son in S4 at Buckie High School with two younger children at Findochty Primary, started the petition calling for investment.

The 43-year-old previously worked in schools across Moray as a technician before taking voluntary redundancy last year in budget cuts.

He said: “Every day I could see how bad a state Buckie High School is in compared to the new-builds in Elgin and Lossiemouth.

Stephen Birtwistle outside Buckie High School.
Stephen Birtwistle has worked in schools across Moray, including Buckie High.

“It’s so dark and dingy compared to the newer schools. When you go into the new-builds everything works, which is what you expect.

“Buckie feels a lot more like make do and mend, but it feels like they’ve been making do and mending for decades now.

“Part of the roof blew off a few years ago. I’m always worried I’m going to get a call to say I’ve got to pick up my children because something’s happened.

“It’s risking a catastrophe—like a collapsed ceiling—before action is taken.

“I just feel like we were promised investment and every year it gets postponed or put off. It’s been going on too long now.”

Worries teachers don’t want to teach at Buckie High School

Buckie High School has now had an acting head teacher for more than a year.

Despite repeated advertisements to fill the position, pupils and staff have been without a permanent post-holder since January 2024.

The latest statistics show Moray Council has been graded C for condition, meaning it is below B for minimum standards. Meanwhile the school is at 87.5% of capacity, making it the sixth busiest in Moray. 

Exterior of Buckie High School.
Moray Council says it is drawing up alternative funding plans for Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Birtwistle added: “I can’t help but feel the condition of the school is affecting the recruitment of a new head teacher.

“They’re offering a good salary of nearly £100,000, but if you had the choice of working at a nice new school or Buckie High School, which are you going to choose?

“You feel for the staff that are there, doing their best. At the end of the day though it has to be affecting the education of our children.”

Backing for Buckie High School campaign

More than 800 people have now backed Mr Birtwistle’s petition calling for a timeline to be developed for major investment in Buckie High School.

All three Buckie councillors Sonya Warren, John Stuart and Neil McLennan have given their backing to calls for investment alongside Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam.

Ms Adam said: “I’m deeply disappointed to learn that plans to refurbish or replace Buckie High School have been ruled “unaffordable” by Moray Council, leaving no clear solution in sight.

“This school is already graded below the minimum standard and is one of the busiest in Moray. The building has significant issues.

“I’ll be continuing to push for the best outcome for our community.”

Sonya Warren at Buckie harbour.
Buckie councillor Sonya Warren is worried about the lack of investment at Buckie High School. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Warren said: “The report saying there was no funding for either a new-build school or the cost of necessary refurbishment caused me great concern, especially as there was no what next plan in place.

“It’s heartening to see I’m not the only person concerned.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle, who is a former Buckie councillor and has two children at the school, said: “Pains me to see this. In 2018 the council did groundworks ready for Buckie High to be the next school to be rebuilt.

“My message to the council has always been the same, you simply cannot build super new builds in Forres, Lossie and Elgin and then ignore schools on the east of the council area.

“Buckie is just as deserving. The money must be found.”

