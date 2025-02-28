Man who petrol bombed Lossiemouth garden behind bars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Man who petrol bombed Lossiemouth garden behind bars

The sheriff said: "You accepted this behaviour, this dangerous behaviour, shocking, frightening - both offences of significant gravity."

By Jenni Gee
The fire was set in a garden at Spynie Place, Lossiemouth. Image: Google Street View
A man who set fire to a garden with a petrol bomb has been sent to detention for 16 months.

Craig McTaggart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing this week.

He had previously admitted a charge under the Explosive Substances Act and one of wilful fireraising.

The charges relate to an incident on October 12 2023 when McTaggart, who was then 19, threw a petrol bomb into the garden of an address at Spynie Place, Lossiemouth.

Moray petrol bomber’s explosives charge

The first charge details McTaggart’s possession of an “explosive substance” in the form of a petrol bomb, while the second regards that being thrown and causing the garden to catch fire.

Solicitor Robert Cruickshank, for McTaggart told the court his client was a young man – now only 20.

He said that while his client had been assessed as “maximum” in terms of risk and need this made him “ripe for assistance moving forward”.

The defence agent directed the Sheriff to an explanation of the crimes contained in the criminal justice social work report.

Mr Cruickhshank did not elaborate for the court, other than to say: “He acknowledges he was under the influence”

‘Shocking and frightening’

He said: “He takes full responsibility and doesn’t seek to use mental health and alcohol misuse as an excuse.

“He wishes he never acted in the way that he did.”

Mr Cruickshank told the sheriff that McTaggart had suffered a “significant tragedy” at the age of 16 which had left him “without a male role model”.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald told McTaggart: “You accepted this behaviour, this dangerous behaviour, shocking, frightening – both offences of significant gravity.

“If you arm yourself with a homemade petrol bomb firstly, this is not spontaneous – this is planned and secondly you should expect jail.”

The sheriff said there was “no alternative” to a custodial sentence and handed McTaggart of MacDonald Drive, Lossiemouth, 16 months detention.

She told him: “If you had been over 25, that would have been a longer sentence.”