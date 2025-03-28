Meet the man on a mission to reduce loneliness and help others through a new Elgin High Street cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the man on a mission to reduce loneliness and help others through a new Elgin High Street cafe

Soul Food Connections founder Paul Simpson speaks to the Press and Journal about the creation of the charity which also hosts food evenings and his faith.

Founder Paul SImpson pictured with some of the volunteers at the cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Soul Food Connections was born from Paul Simpson’s desire to make a big difference in the community.

He trained at the Birmingham College of Food, worked in many restaurants and later care homes.

He has faced challenges in life and believes his faith in God has helped him overcome them.

Paul is dyslexic and left school with no qualifications. He also experienced homelessness at times in his life.

Now, Paul is on a mission to help others through food.

Paul Simpson pictured inside the cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Food events and a new cafe

Smiles all around in the cafe.

In 2023, he first started hosting food evenings at the River Church before it evolved into the charity which it is now.

These donation-only monthly events have been at St Giles Church in recent times.

Paul has also opened a cafe at 61-63 Elgin High Street in partnership with Quarriers Arrows Service.

People at a recent food evening. Image: Paul Simpson

Paul has his late mum to thank for both his cooking skills and his drive to help others.

Paul said: ” My mum taught me everything I know in the kitchen.

“When she was literally on her deathbed recently, she was inspiring me and always reminded me how I could help people and don’t be selfish.

“Her words still drive me on.”

Paul in action in the kitchen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “I am here to serve the community.

“The Elgin Church of God originally set me up with the budget to secure the St. Giles Church venue and assisted us with donations.

“Then it snowballed from there and the events allow people to relax and connect.

“Of course, it is great to serve lots of people, but if we can touch just one heart, that matters even more.

“You never know what someone is going through.

“The connections part is just natural for me because I love cooking, helping people, and serving others. ”

Aim of the cafe

Some of the food on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He wants the cafe to be a place where people can socialise and get affordable decent food.

Paul said: “The cafe has prices lower than the average to ensure it is accessible.

“That’s why I have also introduced a “pay it forward” system.

“Someone with a few extra pounds might buy an additional meal, and we’ll have a list of pre-paid meals available for those in need.

“We are not limiting options and if someone genuinely can’t afford it, we won’t turn them away.

“Also, we want people to be able to socialise with others.

What does the future hold for the charity?

Locals enjoying themselves at the cafe. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

So what next for Soul Food Connections?

Paul said: “We will also continue our monthly events, held on the last Friday of every month.

“Moving forward, we’ll see how things progress.

He added: “Quarriers Arrows Service has been incredibly supportive, giving me the building to use freely.

“As we grow, we might expand the cafe into other days.

“However, we want to maintain integrity and continue to serve those who really need it.”

Importance of his faith

Paul working away. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

For Paul, his faith is important in what he is doing.

He grew up in a strong Christian family – but spent years searching before finding his way back.

Paul said: “Jesus called me and never left me—he just waited.

“He has opened many doors for me and helped me through challenges.

“As a Christian, the vision for the charity was placed inside me by God.

“We see this as a non-invasive form of evangelisation.

“We don’t push religion onto people, but if someone wants prayer or needs to talk, we are there for them.”

Opening hours of cafe and details about next food evening

The cafe pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The likes of Cinemalist, Box Brand and Elgin Community Church of God have supported the charity.

The Soul Food Connections Cafe is open on Mondays from 9–10.30am and 1–4pm, and on Saturdays from 9–10.30am and 1.15–6pm.

It is run by Paul and a team of volunteers.

Meanwhile, the next food evening is an international curry night on April 25 at 61-63 High Street from 6pm to 10pm.

Menu for the cafe this weekend.

