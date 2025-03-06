Changes for Elgin’s £20 million fund: This is what it means for these 5 ambitious projects

A new £20 million fund to invest in projects across Elgin has been described as an opportunity to “restore pride” in the town.

Improvements including upgrades to Cooper Park, transport improvements and action to tidy up the town centre have all been suggested for possible uses.

The cash was confirmed as safe by the new Labour UK Government in October last year after it had been in doubt in budget cuts.

However, the project has remained in limbo until this week as officials have reviewed the funding criteria from the previous Conservative administration.

Now confirmation has been announced on the new criteria that will be used to assess bids over the next 10 years.

The Press and Journal has analysed what the changes mean for projects that have been put forward as suggestions for the £20 million fund for Elgin.

What are the changes for the £20 million fund?

The three previous themes for the funding were;

Safety and security

Transport and connectivity

High streets, heritage and regeneration

They have been replaced by;

Thriving places

Stronger communities

Taking back control

1. Tackling anti-social behaviour in Elgin

Devising an action plan to reduce anti-social behaviour across Elgin has been one of the key projects under consideration for the £20 million fund.

Moray Council and the police have been working together on a joint approach to tackle worries that have been raised across the town.

Specific projects are likely to include a Stagecoach vehicle that has been donated to act as a mobile “youth bus” to engage with youngsters likely to become involved in anti-social behaviour.

There have also been suggestions to install updated CCTV cameras and improvements to streetlights to increase safety.

The new “stronger communities” criteria for the funding includes a focus on reducing divisions in communities with specific mention of violent disorder across the UK in summer last year.

2. Ambitious revamp of Cooper Park

One of the main projects under consideration for the £20 million is also investing in Cooper Park to make it a “destination” for locals and visitors.

Specific options being discussed for the revamp include the creation of a pump track as well as improvements to the pavilion and paths.

A huge extension and refurbishments to the existing play park have also been put forward for consideration for the cash.

Investment to ensure a “good range of local amenities” has been pinpointed as part of the “thriving places” criteria.

3. Elgin town centre tidy up

Sprucing up the town centre with a good tidy-up is regularly one of the improvements requested by members of the public during consultations.

Street cleaning has been discussed by the Elgin Town Board, which is the group that will decide how the £20 million fund will be spent.

The body includes councillors, local MP and constituency MSP, as well as business representatives and members of the community.

The “thriving places” funding criteria includes creating “busy high streets” and “vibrant communities”.

4. Focus on empty shops

Action on long-term vacant properties is also one of the issues regularly raised during consultations in Elgin.

Work has already begun on demolishing the former Junners buildings to make way for flats, new retail units and a UHI Moray business enterprise hub.

However, other long-term empty units remain in the town centre, including the Elgin Club on Commerce Street as well as on the High Street.

A focus on supporting “would-be entrepreneurs” and jobs creation has been included in the “taking back control criteria”.

5. Transport options within Elgin

Improvements to Elgin’s transport network have already been discussed as forming part of the £20 million package.

These include investment in new pedestrian crossings, new and refurbished footpaths and additional lighting.

There have also been options discussed to try and make the bus station a safer and more welcoming environment for passengers.

Investment in “high-quality physical infrastructure” is criteria for the “thriving places” category.

What happens now?

Town boards have been given until “winter” this year to submit their proposals to the UK Government based on the revised criteria.

The first phase of the 10-year funding is due to be made in April next year.

Read more from Elgin