Changes for Elgin’s £20 million fund: This is what it means for these 5 ambitious projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Changes for Elgin’s £20 million fund: This is what it means for these 5 ambitious projects

Investment plans for Elgin will be reconsidered following changes from the UK Government.

Drone image of Elgin High Street.
Elgin High Street and the wider town centre could be in line for improvements. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

A new £20 million fund to invest in projects across Elgin has been described as an opportunity to “restore pride” in the town.

Improvements including upgrades to Cooper Park, transport improvements and action to tidy up the town centre have all been suggested for possible uses.

The cash was confirmed as safe by the new Labour UK Government in October last year after it had been in doubt in budget cuts.

However, the project has remained in limbo until this week as officials have reviewed the funding criteria from the previous Conservative administration.

Cyclist on Elgin High Street.
Various improvements are being considered across Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now confirmation has been announced on the new criteria that will be used to assess bids over the next 10 years.

The Press and Journal has analysed what the changes mean for projects that have been put forward as suggestions for the £20 million fund for Elgin.

What are the changes for the £20 million fund?

The three previous themes for the funding were;

  • Safety and security
  • Transport and connectivity
  • High streets, heritage and regeneration

They have been replaced by;

  • Thriving places
  • Stronger communities
  • Taking back control

1. Tackling anti-social behaviour in Elgin

Devising an action plan to reduce anti-social behaviour across Elgin has been one of the key projects under consideration for the £20 million fund.

Moray Council and the police have been working together on a joint approach to tackle worries that have been raised across the town.

Elgin Bus Station exterior.
There are worries about safety at Elgin bus station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Specific projects are likely to include a Stagecoach vehicle that has been donated to act as a mobile “youth bus” to engage with youngsters likely to become involved in anti-social behaviour.

There have also been suggestions to install updated CCTV cameras and improvements to streetlights to increase safety.

The new “stronger communities” criteria for the funding includes a focus on reducing divisions in communities with specific mention of violent disorder across the UK in summer last year.

2. Ambitious revamp of Cooper Park

One of the main projects under consideration for the £20 million is also investing in Cooper Park to make it a “destination” for locals and visitors.

Specific options being discussed for the revamp include the creation of a pump track as well as improvements to the pavilion and paths.

Two people walking by pond in Cooper Park.
Cooper Park’s pond could also be in line for a refurbishment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A huge extension and refurbishments to the existing play park have also been put forward for consideration for the cash.

Investment to ensure a “good range of local amenities” has been pinpointed as part of the “thriving places” criteria.

3. Elgin town centre tidy up

Sprucing up the town centre with a good tidy-up is regularly one of the improvements requested by members of the public during consultations.

Street cleaning has been discussed by the Elgin Town Board, which is the group that will decide how the £20 million fund will be spent.

Jenny Urquhart putting rubbish in bag.
Elgin Town Board chairwoman Jenny Urquhart during a town centre clean-up in summer last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The body includes councillors, local MP and constituency MSP, as well as business representatives and members of the community.

The “thriving places” funding criteria includes creating “busy high streets” and “vibrant communities”.

4. Focus on empty shops

Action on long-term vacant properties is also one of the issues regularly raised during consultations in Elgin.

Work has already begun on demolishing the former Junners buildings to make way for flats, new retail units and a UHI Moray business enterprise hub.

Elgin Club exterior
The Elgin Club on Commerce Street has been vacant for more than 20 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, other long-term empty units remain in the town centre, including the Elgin Club on Commerce Street as well as on the High Street.

A focus on supporting “would-be entrepreneurs” and jobs creation has been included in the “taking back control criteria”.

5. Transport options within Elgin

Improvements to Elgin’s transport network have already been discussed as forming part of the £20 million package.

These include investment in new pedestrian crossings, new and refurbished footpaths and additional lighting.

Traffic on A96 in Elgin
More crossings on the A96 in Elgin are being explored. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

There have also been options discussed to try and make the bus station a safer and more welcoming environment for passengers.

Investment in “high-quality physical infrastructure” is criteria for the “thriving places” category.

What happens now?

Town boards have been given until “winter” this year to submit their proposals to the UK Government based on the revised criteria.

The first phase of the 10-year funding is due to be made in April next year.

Read more from Elgin

Conversation