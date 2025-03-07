Worries about impact on families as Moray burial charges to increase by more than £700

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Worries about impact on families as Moray burial charges to increase by more than £700

Moray Council says fees are going up to reflect the actual cost of maintaining cemeteries and organising burials.

By David Mackay
Graves in Buckie cemetery.
The price increases will affect all cemeteries across Moray. Image: DC Thomson

Funeral directors in Moray have called for a reform of burial fees with charges due to increase by up to more than £700.

Sales of cemetery lairs and the additional price of the burial itself will both rise next month as part of the council’s annual review of fees.

It means the combined price of a lair and burial on a weekday will cost £2,806 from next month, an increase of £495 or 19.6% from the current price.

Meanwhile, the Saturday equivalent is due to rise by £593 to £3,554 and on Sundays it will increase by £726 to £4,301.

Moray Council says the large prices have been made to reflect the real cost of organising burials plus the ongoing maintenance of cemeteries.

It is understood that services have been heavily subsidised until now but policy decisions have been made to reduce the impact on other budgets.

However, funeral directors fear the increases could make a difficult time even more distressing for loved ones.

‘Soon the rich will only be able to afford to be buried’

Callum Ross, funeral director at Forres-based Tom Ross and Sons Funeral Directors, has penned an open letter to Moray Council.

In it, he reveals the internment fee for his father at the town’s Clovenside Cemetery was £373 in 2011 – a service that will soon cost £1,495.

It is understood talks have already taken place between funeral directors and councillors in an attempt to consult more about future prices.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Mr Ross said: “Funeral poverty is a very real thing. We, as funeral directors, see that.

Elgin cemetery landscape.
A new cemetery is being planned in Elgin due to a lack of space. Image: DC Thomson

“We appreciate there will always be price rises as everything goes up in price, but these price rises are five times the rate of inflation, which is colossal.

“If they continue then realistically it will only be the rich who can afford to be buried.”

Steven Thomson, director of Lossiemouth-based Steven Thomson and Son Funeral Directors, added: “The increases have gone through the roof, they’re just not sustainable for families who want to be buried.

“If someone has their husband or wife already in a lair and they want to be buried with them, it might to be cremated and have their ashes interred instead because it is a cheaper option.”

This year’s annual SunLife Cost of Dying Report has highlighted the continuing rise in popularity for direct cremations, which is one without a funeral service or ceremony.

In 2019 it accounted for just 3% of all deaths across the UK but had risen to 20% during 2024.

Insurance firm SunLife attributed the rise to cost-of-living pressures.

Extra burial charges for out-of-Moray residents

Burial fees in Moray have been comparable with neighbouring authorities in recent years.

Aberdeenshire Council currently charges £2,430 for a burial and lair, more expensive than the £2,347 that has been charged in Moray until now.

However, the equivalent cost from Highland Council is just £1,661.

Both Moray and Aberdeenshire councils have a surcharge for burials of those who have lived outside of the council region.

Graves in Dufftown cemetery.
Graves at Mortlach Parish Church in Dufftown. Image: DC Thomson

In Moray, it will push up the price by an additional £1,250 on weekdays, a further £1,875 on Saturdays and £2,500 on Sundays from April.

The excess fees were debated by councillors as recently as September when an attempt from Conservative members to have the surcharge scrapped was overturned.

Instead, SNP, Labour and independent members backed proposals to retain it for the first interment in a lair before dropping it for future burials.

Why Moray Council is increasing cost of burials

The worries about the increase in burial costs is the latest concern to be raised about the management of Moray cemeteries.

In January funeral directors spoke out about plans to reduce internments to just two slots per day at 10.40am and 1.10pm.

The proposals have been postponed after worries were raised the first time is too early to be viable for most.

A Moray Council spokesman said: “The changes implemented this year reflect the actual expenses of running the burial service and maintaining cemeteries.

“These adjustments also account for new costs, including those related to compliance with new regulations under the Burials Act.”

