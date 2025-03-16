Leading Scottish law firm could give two-storey Elgin office building a makeover

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

A leading law firm could make changes to an Elgin office building.

The first phase of a low-carbon Dallas Dhu housing development has been given the go-ahead.

Work can now start to build accommodation for staff of the Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen.

First we look at concerns over the transformation of a Burghead church into a shop.

Latest: Burghead church transformation

In February, we exclusively revealed Scotmid wanted to transform Burghead Parish Church into a new store.

In December, the church closed down.

It happened as part of a nationwide drive to cut costs by selling buildings as congregations dwindle and fewer ministers are being trained.

The chain currently has a shop in Burghead at 9-11 Brander Street.

However, they say they are looking to move into a bigger, modern and accessible new store to better serve the community.

A neighbour has raised parking issues about the plans to relocate the Scotmid store.

They labelled a junction near the church as “hazardous” during school times.

The objector has suggested that delivery times for the shop are organised for outwith school drop-off times to ease some of the issues.

Other suggestions include installing a pedestrian crossing on Grant Street by the school and CCTV to deter vandalism.

They stressed the need to keep the store in the village and also have clearer plans to address safety and parking.

Meanwhile, there is also concerns about litter increasing and a lack of safe storage space nearby for bicycles.

APPROVED: Accommodation for popular Cullen hotel staff

A two-storey building will be built to house two self-contained one-bed flats to the south west of The Square in Cullen.

The flats will be used for some of the Seafield Arms Hotel’s staff.

Also, an existing garage and outbuildings will be removed to make way for the building.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £200k worth of work.

History of the Seafield Arms Hotel

The Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen was designed by local architect William Robertson and built in 1822.

In the past, the building was renowned as a popular coaching inn.

In 2014, businessman Charles Milne purchased the hotel for around £250,000 with the vision to transform the A-listed building into a boutique hotel.

Around two years later, the proposals to breathe new life into the hotel were approved.

In 2019, the hotel reopened after the major refurbishment.

Since then, it has been successful and more than £3m of investment has been ploughed into the hotel.

OBJECTION: Church’s work on unused office above Costa shop

Last month, we reported how Moray Coastal Baptist Church wanted to transform an unused office above coffee giants Costa into a church.

They sought planning permission and listed building consent for space at 1 Commerce Street.

In 2024, the church described as a ‘Bible-preaching Baptist Church’ moved into the premises.

It is understood that work had already started.

Wittets Architects is representing the church in the process.

A neighbour has objected to the proposals over parking and access issues.

They added: “We have had various issues with them regarding parking.

“They come and park with a car and trailer taking up all three

disabled bays.

“I really do not feel that this is an appropriate place for a place of worship as they also regularly stand and congregate on the pavement so that people struggle to walk past.”

APPROVED: Dallas Dhu first phase

Plans for the first phase of the Dallas Dhu housing development have been given the go-ahead by councillors on Moray Council’s Planning Committee.

On the site near Forres, the initial stage will include 24 homes, accommodation for 40 students and space for people to custom-build their own housing.

The new homes will be made from sustainable local materials and powered by renewable energy.

Links to Moray Growth Deal

The housing project is a partnership between Moray Council, Altyre Estate, Grampian Housing Association and the Digital Health and Care Innovation Centre.

It is part of the Moray Growth Deal’s £7.5m project which aims to deliver 300 new affordable homes across the region.

The Scottish Government has provided £5m to the scheme, which will also include developments in Elgin, Speyside and Buckie, with Moray Council providing £2.5m.

Neighbour fears development could ‘destroy’ nature walks

One neighbour had previously raised fears the buildings would destroy many nature walks like the Dava Way, Dallas Dhu and Sanquhar Woods.

They also thought it was also not an ideal place to put student accommodation, as there is no bus routes and a long walk into town.

SUBMITTED: Elgin office building makeover

A leading Scottish law firm could give a two-storey Elgin office building a makeover.

Harper Macleod LLP have submitted a building warrant for £120k worth of work at Phoenix House.

The building at 1 Wards Road has dedicated car parking.

The proposed work includes alterations to the ground and first floor layouts.

According the building papers, the application is Limited Life which often means it isn’t intended for long-term use.

This company currently has Harper Macleod Solicitors and Estate Agents in Moray office at The Old Station on Maisondieu Road.

Shepherd Commercial is currently advertising the sale of the building for offers over £550,000 exclusive of VAT.

They describe it as “accessible” with a passenger lift to the first floor.

Meanwhile, the property is located on one of the most important routes serving the town.

