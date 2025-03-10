Could you create a game in just 48 hours? Teams travel to Elgin to battle it out at unique event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could you create a game in just 48 hours? Teams travel to Elgin to battle it out at unique event

We speak to participants at Moray Game Jam and find out what's so appealing about rising to the challenge.

A mixture of board games and video games were produced from the competition. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Gamers across Scotland travelled to Elgin this weekend to take on a unique challenge.

Moray Game Jam saw 17 teams race against the clock to create a board game or video theme from scratch in just 48 hours.

Participants were only informed of the theme – ‘when the planets align, anything can happen’- when they arrived at UHI Moray in Elgin on Friday March 7.

Alysa Thomson, Scott Simpson, Alex Murray, Cari Watterton. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Board game Celestial Garden was awarded the top prize by the judging panel.

It was developed by team No Loading Required, made up of Alysa Thomson, Scott Simpson, Alex Murray and Cari Watterton.

Alysa is from Edinburgh, while the rest of the group are from Dundee. They slept over at the college and even under desks as they tried to finish their game on time.

Alysa said: “We’ve been sleeping under the tables. We slept in the room where we were making the game.

“It just means that when we’re tired, we can crash but others can stay up and make the game.

“I think I got a three-and-a-half hour sleep last night!”

Andrew French won Moray Game Jam for his video game Pastel Planets. Image: Supplied.

Meanwhile, Andrew French from Stikkz Media’s game Pastel Planets was crowned best video game.

Andrew, from Lossiemouth, developed a game where players use their spaceship to align planets, which all have different gravitational pulls and move at different speeds.

However, there’s also an entity trying to blow up the planets.

‘I went to the first Moray Game Jam with no experience, now I’ve won’

Andrew told The P&J: “You get people travelling up from all over Scotland for it.

“It’s a good Game Jam. It’s absolutely great for beginners too.”

Members of the public also had their chance to give their verdict on the games.

Team Lobsters, made up of Lesley Oman, Sam McCready and Theo Addison, received the People’s Choice award for their board game The Prophecy.

Theo said: “I usually struggle to get used to people, but the Game Jam forces you to work as a team.

“We’ve all worked really well together.”

Lesley Oman, Sam McCready and Theo Addison won the People’s Choice award for their board game. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Matthew Jenkins, Michael Brown, Charlotte Waller and  Finlay MacDonald. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, team Openly Game Men was victorious in the People’s Choice category.

Matthew Jenkins, Michael Brown, Charlotte Waller and  Finlay MacDonald, all from Moray, worked together to create their game Duck-stronaut.

Elgin gamer’s first game jam fuels hope to work in the industry

Will Atkinson, from Elgin, created his game Proved Dad Wrong at his first ever Moray Game Jam.

Will explained: “The father tells the son: I’ll let you run away and become a game developer when the planets align.

“He doesn’t believe in you, so it’s your duty to prove him wrong by aligning the planets and fulfilling that challenge.”

Will Atkinson created his game. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

“I’m old enough now and I’m interested in game development, so I thought to give the Game Jam a try and see what happens.

“Even today, just seeing kids sitting down and enjoying my game is the most rewarding part of all of this.

“Being able to turn that into a career would be amazing.”

Here are some pictures from the day…

Reece Morgan created the video game Solar Rush. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Members of the public were able to play the games. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Lesley Oman, Sam McCready and Theo Addison worked together as Team Lobster. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Ronnie Johnson, Angel Watson and Michael Watson created Game Void Walker together.  Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
The game Planets Align. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Stewart Cardno along with father-daughter duo Kate Lumsden and Martin Lumsden created Chaos in the Cosmos. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
People were able to play the games after they were completed. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Joshua Henderson, Ian Thomson and Kyle Young were the developers behind the game Escape Velocity. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Laura Dee, Lily Dee, Kirsten Wallach and Aidan Wallach created the board game Cosmic Calamities. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Many members of the public were able to test out games during the Gaming Playground before results were announced. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
James Smith, along with his teammates Kevin Mcdougall and Andu Du, created the game Broken Pinball. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.
Sean Begg and Bryony Robinson made the trip from Carrbridge for the competition and created a choose-your-own adventure game. Image: Ena Saracevic/DC Thomson.

