Ramsdens confirm new Elgin town centre home two months after St Giles closure

Ramsdens has confirmed where – and when – they will open a new Elgin store.

The firm has had a presence in the town for 10 years.

Most recently, that was inside the St Giles Shopping Centre before its shock closure rocked the town.

The company and many other businesses were made homeless as a result.

Now Ramsdens has confirmed it will move into a shop at 12 Batchen Street, which was previously home to the LCTG hairdressers.

We previously revealed the firm had applied for a second hand dealer’s license at the property.

Now, a lease has been signed for the property.

The pawnbroking and jewellery chain hopes to open the new store later this month.

Chief executive Peter Kenyon revealed the news.

He said: “We’re delighted to confirm that Ramsdens will open a new store in Elgin later this month, following the forced closure of our shop in St Giles Centre in Elgin earlier this year.

“Our new store will offer all of the same great value services, including foreign currency exchange, new and pre-owned jewellery, pawnbroking services and gold buying.”

He added: “All pawnbroking loans which have been temporarily moved to our Inverness store will be relocated back into Elgin when we re-open.

“We’re really pleased that all members of our Elgin team will be moving to our new location.

“They are looking forward to welcoming both new and existing customers very soon.”

