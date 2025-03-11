Ramsdens confirm new Elgin town centre home two months after St Giles closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ramsdens confirm new Elgin town centre home two months after St Giles closure

The firm was made homeless by the St Giles Centre closure - but a new store will open soon.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin town centre drone photo.
Drone pic of the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ramsdens has confirmed where – and when – they will open a new Elgin store.

The firm has had a presence in the town for 10 years.

Most recently, that was inside the St Giles Shopping Centre before its shock closure rocked the town.

The company and many other businesses were made homeless as a result.

Former Ramsdens home inside St Giles pictured.

Now Ramsdens has confirmed it will move into a shop at 12 Batchen Street, which was previously home to the LCTG hairdressers.

We previously revealed the firm had applied for a second hand dealer’s license at the property.

Now, a lease has been signed for the property.

The pawnbroking and jewellery chain hopes to open the new store later this month.

Ramsdens are eyeing up this Batchen Street shop. Image: CL Property

Chief executive Peter Kenyon revealed the news.

He said: “We’re delighted to confirm that Ramsdens will open a new store in Elgin later this month, following the forced closure of our shop in St Giles Centre in Elgin earlier this year.

“Our new store will offer all of the same great value services, including foreign currency exchange, new and pre-owned jewellery, pawnbroking services and gold buying.”

Inside their new Elgin home which was previously a hairdressers.

He added: “All pawnbroking loans which have been temporarily moved to our Inverness store will be relocated back into Elgin when we re-open.

“We’re really pleased that all members of our Elgin team will be moving to our new location.

“They are looking forward to welcoming both new and existing customers very soon.”

Conversation