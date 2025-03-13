St Giles Centre owners pay NOTHING in £750,000 Moray Council business rates battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

St Giles Centre owners pay NOTHING in £750,000 Moray Council business rates battle

Almost four months ago, the local authority launched legal action to try and recover the money.

By Sean McAngus
St Giles Centre gates being locked.
St Giles Centre getting locked up after closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council has revealed they have received none of the £750,000 unpaid non-domestic rates from St Giles Centre owners.

Around four months ago, the local authority launched legal action against St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd in efforts to recover the money.

The council previously said they had “no option” other than chase the firm for the money owed.

This was after an agreed repayment plan and potential redevelopment discussions failed.

In January, the shopping centre shut down after the company pulled the plug amid crippling debts.

St Giles: What’s happening now?

David Cameron in suit at table looking off camera.
St Giles Centre owner David Cameron, pictured in 2010. Image: DC Thomson

David Cameron, the only director of the company, previously blamed the Edgar Road retail parks and financial issues on the demise of the Elgin shopping centre.

Meanwhile, tenants revealed they had been told to pay their rent to Moray Council’s debt collectors Scott & Co instead of the shopping centre itself as part of efforts to cover the unpaid bill.

Now a council spokeswoman has said: “The council hasn’t ingathered any monies owed.”

Inside St Giles Centre
Inside St Giles Centre on its final day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray West MP Graham Leadbitter hopes the legal issues can be resolved.

He said: “I am aware of a number of legal issues to be resolved around the landlord and tenant responsibility.

“The council has engaged with both the owners of the land and tenants.

“I hope these can be resolved so we can look forward to a plan for this site as it is in the heart of the Elgin town centre.”

Owner David Cameron did not respond to our request for a comment about the situation.

However, it has emerged that the company is set to appoint liquidators.

A petition, submitted by 82-year-old Mr Cameron, the sole director of St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd, is now before Inverness Sheriff Court.

Drone picture of St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What has happened to the businesses?

The closure of the shopping centre which first opened in 1991 left many businesses without a base.

However, two months on, some have found new homes.

Bakers Ashers have a new location on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, EE have been operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

EE guide Lisa McGilvray pictured inside the truck. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Gordon and MacPhail have opened a new shop and tasting rooms at Johnstons.

The Fab Brows Bar is operating inside Elgin Nail and Spa at 77 High Street.

And Box Brand has opened next door to sister business IT Central on Harrow Inn Close.

Earlier this week, we revealed  Ramsdens is set to open up a new store on Batchen Street.

Meanwhile it is understood the likes of Waterstones and Argos are still keen to remain in Elgin.

