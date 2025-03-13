St Giles Centre owners pay NOTHING in £750,000 Moray Council business rates battle

Moray Council has revealed they have received none of the £750,000 unpaid non-domestic rates from St Giles Centre owners.

Around four months ago, the local authority launched legal action against St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd in efforts to recover the money.

The council previously said they had “no option” other than chase the firm for the money owed.

This was after an agreed repayment plan and potential redevelopment discussions failed.

In January, the shopping centre shut down after the company pulled the plug amid crippling debts.

St Giles: What’s happening now?

David Cameron, the only director of the company, previously blamed the Edgar Road retail parks and financial issues on the demise of the Elgin shopping centre.

Meanwhile, tenants revealed they had been told to pay their rent to Moray Council’s debt collectors Scott & Co instead of the shopping centre itself as part of efforts to cover the unpaid bill.

Now a council spokeswoman has said: “The council hasn’t ingathered any monies owed.”

Moray West MP Graham Leadbitter hopes the legal issues can be resolved.

He said: “I am aware of a number of legal issues to be resolved around the landlord and tenant responsibility.

“The council has engaged with both the owners of the land and tenants.

“I hope these can be resolved so we can look forward to a plan for this site as it is in the heart of the Elgin town centre.”

Owner David Cameron did not respond to our request for a comment about the situation.

However, it has emerged that the company is set to appoint liquidators.

A petition, submitted by 82-year-old Mr Cameron, the sole director of St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Ltd, is now before Inverness Sheriff Court.

Drone picture of St Giles Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What has happened to the businesses?

The closure of the shopping centre which first opened in 1991 left many businesses without a base.

However, two months on, some have found new homes.

Bakers Ashers have a new location on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, EE have been operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent Elgin home.

Gordon and MacPhail have opened a new shop and tasting rooms at Johnstons.

The Fab Brows Bar is operating inside Elgin Nail and Spa at 77 High Street.

And Box Brand has opened next door to sister business IT Central on Harrow Inn Close.

Earlier this week, we revealed Ramsdens is set to open up a new store on Batchen Street.

Meanwhile it is understood the likes of Waterstones and Argos are still keen to remain in Elgin.

