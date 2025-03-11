Seafest Lossiemouth: Organisers cancel 2025 festival after Christmas lights effort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Seafest Lossiemouth: Organisers cancel 2025 festival after Christmas lights effort

Seafest Lossiemouth organisers have said they will 'keep the public updated' about the 2026 festival.

By Ena Saracevic
Seafest will not be returning this year. Image: Jasperimage.
Seafest will not be returning this year. Image: Jasperimage.

Seafest will not be returning to Lossiemouth this year, organisers have announced.

The week-long annual celebration aims to celebrate the town’s fishing heritage and attracts visitors from across the north-east.

They enjoy live music events, sporting showcases and demonstrations, as well as food and drink stalls.

This year, however, organisers have announced the festival has been cancelled, with the news broken to stallholders today.

Seafest organisers have said issues with securing a venue for the event – and its large marquee – have proved too troublesome to overcome.

In addition, the small team has been stretched by the efforts it has expended on the Lossiemouth Christmas Lights.

They have now thanked the public for their support and said they will “keep everyone updated” regarding any decision on the staging of Seafest in 2026.

Crowds visit the stalls at a previous Seafest. Image: Jasperimage.

In a statement, Seafest organisers said they were unable to find an alternative venue for their marquee.

They said: “Thank you to our stall holders and Seafest patrons who have become friends over the years for your kind enquiries and lovely messages.

“Unfortunately, firstly due to the uncertainty of the community asset transfer of Station Park it has proved very difficult to find a alternative venue with the requirements needed to site the marquee.

“Seafest will not take place this year.

“According to feedback, the marquee is important to the community, visitors and stall holders.”

Organisers ‘haven’t had time or energy’ to plan Seafest 2025 after Christmas lights effort

The organisers added that, due to the work they all put in for the Christmas lights last year, it was difficult to plan for Seafest 2025.

They added: “Since August, last year the team put all efforts into raising the funds to keep Lossie shining at Christmas. Hard work paid off!

“The lights were erected and switched on in November. We just haven’t had the time or energy to start planning Seafest 2025.

“However, our team will continue to raise funds with the help of the community for the Christmas lights 2025.”

One charity decided to abseil down the Grampian Furniture Store in Lossiemouth during a previous Seafest. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Seafest organisers said that they will “keep the public updated” about their decision for next year’s festival.

Additionally, they thanked the public for supporting their fundraisers and said there will be more to come – with all proceeds going to Lossiemouth Christmas lights.

Seafest funds donated to local groups

The organisers have donated £,5700 from their funds to ten local groups and organisations. 

This includes the RNLI, the 4th Lossiemouth Boys Brigade, Lossiemouth Youth Development and, of course, funding for the Lossiemouth Christmas lights.

They have also sponsored four Lossiemouth girls from Moray Girls Football.

Conversation