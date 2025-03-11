Seafest Lossiemouth: Organisers cancel 2025 festival after Christmas lights effort

Seafest will not be returning to Lossiemouth this year, organisers have announced.

The week-long annual celebration aims to celebrate the town’s fishing heritage and attracts visitors from across the north-east.

They enjoy live music events, sporting showcases and demonstrations, as well as food and drink stalls.

This year, however, organisers have announced the festival has been cancelled, with the news broken to stallholders today.

Seafest organisers have said issues with securing a venue for the event – and its large marquee – have proved too troublesome to overcome.

In addition, the small team has been stretched by the efforts it has expended on the Lossiemouth Christmas Lights.

They have now thanked the public for their support and said they will “keep everyone updated” regarding any decision on the staging of Seafest in 2026.

In a statement, Seafest organisers said they were unable to find an alternative venue for their marquee.

They said: “Thank you to our stall holders and Seafest patrons who have become friends over the years for your kind enquiries and lovely messages.

“Unfortunately, firstly due to the uncertainty of the community asset transfer of Station Park it has proved very difficult to find a alternative venue with the requirements needed to site the marquee.

“Seafest will not take place this year.

“According to feedback, the marquee is important to the community, visitors and stall holders.”

Organisers ‘haven’t had time or energy’ to plan Seafest 2025 after Christmas lights effort

The organisers added that, due to the work they all put in for the Christmas lights last year, it was difficult to plan for Seafest 2025.

They added: “Since August, last year the team put all efforts into raising the funds to keep Lossie shining at Christmas. Hard work paid off!

“The lights were erected and switched on in November. We just haven’t had the time or energy to start planning Seafest 2025.

“However, our team will continue to raise funds with the help of the community for the Christmas lights 2025.”

Seafest organisers said that they will “keep the public updated” about their decision for next year’s festival.

Additionally, they thanked the public for supporting their fundraisers and said there will be more to come – with all proceeds going to Lossiemouth Christmas lights.

Seafest funds donated to local groups

The organisers have donated £,5700 from their funds to ten local groups and organisations.

This includes the RNLI, the 4th Lossiemouth Boys Brigade, Lossiemouth Youth Development and, of course, funding for the Lossiemouth Christmas lights.

They have also sponsored four Lossiemouth girls from Moray Girls Football.