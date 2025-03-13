Incredible pictures show prominent 80ft Elgin landmark being given a multi-coloured makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Incredible pictures show prominent 80ft Elgin landmark being given a multi-coloured makeover

Work on the Duke of Gordon monument is expected to be finished next week.

Workers pictured carrying out the work. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Workers pictured carrying out the work. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Drone images have revealed the remarkable work taking place to raise the profile of a famous Elgin landmark.

For nearly two centuries, the 80ft Duke of Gordon monument has stood proudly as the highest point in the town on Ladyhill.

Last year, Moray Council was given planning permission to remove the existing white lights on the the Ladyhill monument in Elgin.

They planned to replace them with “near identical” LED fittings that change colour.

Duke of Gordon monument pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Everyday, countless people pass through Elgin town centre with the monument in the distance.

Today, workers from contractors McDonald & Munro could be seen on the top of the monument with abseiled ropes and harnesses carrying out the work.

Work is expected to be finished next week.

Going forward, the Ladyhill monument could be lit up to mark local and national events.

Watch drone video:

Pictures of the work

<br />MacDonald & Munro rope technicians Matthew Macmillan and Darren Robertson carrying out the work. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
It is certainty high up there when working on top of the monument.
The lighting being added. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

McDonald & Munro director Miguel Gomez is happy to help make sure the A-listed landmark is lit up again.

He said: “We have here working all week on the monument.

“The LED system has 70 preset programs which ensures it automatically lights up on special occasions such as Remembrance.

“I recall first doing the lighting for the monument around 20 years ago.

“This is now our fourth time being up at the top of the monument and it will be good to see the iconic landmark lit up again.”

The monument pictured from above. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Duke of Gordon monument looking down on us. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone shot showing the monument and Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The landmark will be able to be lit up automatically. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Who was the Duke of Gordon?

The Ladyhill column was built in honour of George Gordon, who was the fifth and final Duke of Gordon.

The nobleman, who inherited Gordon Castle in Fochabers from his father, was born in Edinburgh. He was a professional soldier, rising to the rank of general.

George Gordon himself established the Gordon Chapel in Fochabers, where there is a memorial tablet dedicated to him.

He was buried at Elgin Cathedral after his death in 1836. The monument was erected in 1839.

Conversation