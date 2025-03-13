Incredible pictures show prominent 80ft Elgin landmark being given a multi-coloured makeover

Drone images have revealed the remarkable work taking place to raise the profile of a famous Elgin landmark.

For nearly two centuries, the 80ft Duke of Gordon monument has stood proudly as the highest point in the town on Ladyhill.

Last year, Moray Council was given planning permission to remove the existing white lights on the the Ladyhill monument in Elgin.

They planned to replace them with “near identical” LED fittings that change colour.

Everyday, countless people pass through Elgin town centre with the monument in the distance.

Today, workers from contractors McDonald & Munro could be seen on the top of the monument with abseiled ropes and harnesses carrying out the work.

Work is expected to be finished next week.

Going forward, the Ladyhill monument could be lit up to mark local and national events.

Watch drone video:

Pictures of the work

McDonald & Munro director Miguel Gomez is happy to help make sure the A-listed landmark is lit up again.

He said: “We have here working all week on the monument.

“The LED system has 70 preset programs which ensures it automatically lights up on special occasions such as Remembrance.

“I recall first doing the lighting for the monument around 20 years ago.

“This is now our fourth time being up at the top of the monument and it will be good to see the iconic landmark lit up again.”

Who was the Duke of Gordon?

The Ladyhill column was built in honour of George Gordon, who was the fifth and final Duke of Gordon.

The nobleman, who inherited Gordon Castle in Fochabers from his father, was born in Edinburgh. He was a professional soldier, rising to the rank of general.

George Gordon himself established the Gordon Chapel in Fochabers, where there is a memorial tablet dedicated to him.

He was buried at Elgin Cathedral after his death in 1836. The monument was erected in 1839.