Human bone found in Dufftown river believed to be part of ‘historic remains’

Police who responded to reports of a “human leg bone” being found in Dufftown say it is believed to be part of “historic remains”.

They were called after the item was discovered in a riverbed in Dufftown by a local woman walking her dog at about 6.20pm on Thursday.

Officers were sent to the scene and collected the bone for examination.

It has now been revealed that the bone is believed to be part of historic remains.

However, inquiries remain ongoing.

Officers investigate ‘historic’ bone

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Thursday March 13, we received a report that a bone had been discovered in a riverbed in Dufftown.

“Inquires are ongoing, however the bone is believed to be part of historic remains.”