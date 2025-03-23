Mystery party speaks out against Elgin High Street building’s transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery party speaks out against Elgin High Street building’s transformation

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes the transformation of a former Rothes bakery and a new cafe between Cullen and Buckie.

By Sean McAngus
Former William Hill building transformation is facing an objection. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy this week’s planning news.

Charity Quarriers will give an Elgin town centre building a makeover.

A former garage is getting turned into a cafe between Cullen and Buckie.

Meanwhile, a mystery party has objected to the transformation of an Elgin High Street building.

First we look at the transformation of a former Rothes bakery.

SUBMITTED: New life for former Rothes bakery

The premises at 9 New Street. Image: Google Maps

It has been certainly been a whirlwind for Peter Ford when it comes to his efforts to breathe new life into a former Rothes bakery.

The building at 9 New Street has most recently been operated as an antique shop, Rothes Emporium.

Prior to that it was Simpsons Bakery.

Our coverage of the plans being approved. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Last year, planning permission was granted for the new restaurant and takeaway at ground floor level, along with a flat on the first floor.

Meanwhile, a car park will be formed to the rear of the site to serve the restaurant and takeaway.

Now a building warrant has been submitted for the £120k transformation.

Once approved, the makeover can be carried out.

Who is Peter Ford?

(Left) Peter Ford pictured with son Graeme.

Peter used to run the family business Ford’s the Bakers until it was sold in 1999.

In 2007, he founded The Premium Bakery.

He runs the East Lothian-based firm with his son Graeme and daughter-in law Mona Hashem.

They produce fresh baked goods from their Prestonpans factory.

My chat with Peter Ford.  Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

Mr Ford previously spoke to the Press and Journal about his vision to turn the former bakery into a 60-seat restaurant and lease it out.

Peter said: “We have had the building for 10 years and saw it as a opportunity to redevelop it.

“That’s the plan—leasing it out. Where we stay, it isn’t practical for us to run it ourselves.”

He will look for interested parties once the transformation is complete.

Plan Plus has been representing him in the process.

APPROVED: From garage to cafe

Building earmarked for cafe transformation. Image: Google Maps

Work can now start to transform a former garage at Bauds between Cullen and Buckie into a cafe.

Elgin businessman Halil Skepi is behind the makeover.

The new cafe will supplement the car wash and a cottage used as a holiday let.

The building is between Cullen and Buckie.

There will be seating for 16 people.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £27k worth of work which will also include toilets.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited has been representing him through the process.

APPROVED: Elgin town centre building makeover

Our coverage of the Elgin town centre building transformation.. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

Charity Quarriers will soon start their makeover of an Elgin town centre building.

The commercial property is at 42 Moss Street.

Now a building warrant has been approved for the £5k worth of work.

What do Quarriers want to do to the building?

The social care charity owns a number of operational and investment properties across Scotland and England.

They will carry out internal alterations to this B listed building to better meet modern commercial use.

Work includes adapting the layout to ensure the inclusive use of the building.

There will be insulation improvements.

Hopes for the changes

And where feasible, they say things like lighting and heating will be ‘discreetly integrated’ into the space to avoid visual impact on historic features.

Charity bosses believe making the space more functional and flexible will ensure the building continues to be a valuable asset to the local community, while supporting its ongoing commercial viability.

LATEST: Could Elgin High Street shop transformation face barrier?

Last year, we exclusively revealed the former home of William Hill on Elgin’s High Street was set to be filled after lying empty for years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet will be moving into the empty unit.

For months, workers have been seen stripping out the shop.

Our original scoop. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
However, a unknown party is urging the council to knock back proposed alterations to the frontage.

A representative has been “retained by clients who occupy premises in Elgin town centre”.

They claim the proposal will “completely erode the character and appearance” of the area.”

Former William Hill building which is getting transformed.

The letter argues the proposals do not keep with the character and appearance of the area.

They wrote: “Proposals should contribute towards a sense of place and draw upon positive characteristics of the surrounding area, supporting local architectural styles.

“This is of particular importance in main thoroughfares such as the High Street, where large numbers of people congregate.

“The proposed alterations completely fail to meet these objectives.”

Drone image of St Giles Centre
Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

They say the modern design of proposed shopfront and failure to use complementary traditional materials doesn’t complement nearby buildings.

And argued the character of the frontage should be respected and replicated through traditional designs.

So therefore, they believe permission should be refused as the proposals goes against several planning rules.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

