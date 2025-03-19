How Qismat Street Food is transforming a former New Elgin pub to bring Indian cuisine with a modern twist

Almost four years ago, Qismat Street Food was born as a food van after its Elgin owners saw an opportunity.

The offshoot of the popular Indian restaurant on the High Street has been hit at events and festivals.

And now, Qismat Street Food is putting down roots by buying the former Caber Feidh pub in New Elgin.

Director Balal Ali spoke to the Press and Journal about the major makeover which will bring Indian food with a modern twist.

The once well-known pub on Main Street has already been stripped back in preparation for the renovation.

It is a property which countless people drive past every day.

Last year, we first revealed his plans for the pub, which closed a few years ago.

Earlier this month, the proposals to turn it into a takeaway were given the green light.

Balal has revealed that the initial search was specifically for a space dedicated to food preparation.

However, the idea quickly evolved to become a takeaway to include seating for 14 people.

Balal said: “Ever since we started Qismat Street Food, we have been looking for a site for food preparation.

“But the fact that the idea has changed to include serving customers too is a bonus for us.

“The main focus is to get the preparation part completed first and then move onto the sitting and takeaway bit next.

“The van has been well received and a lot of more successful that I first thought with private catering, festivals. It has now developed into buying this property.”

What will be different about this spot to the High Street restaurant?

Balal Ali says the new takeaway will have a different offering to the popular restaurant on Elgin’s High Street.

The business’s street food van currently offers dishes such as loaded fries, chicken tikka masala, and “Mum’s homemade curry”.

He added: “We are looking forward to welcoming both new and current customers to our modern twist on Indian cuisine in the upcoming months after the renovation works are completed.

“We will be offering more street-style food and away from the traditional mains and curries which people have come to love over the years.

“There will be different flavours and a different menu to the restaurant on the High Street.”

Qismat Street Food: Why this location?

Mr Ali has revealed why they chose the former Caber Feidh pub as the location.

He said: “The location was available, with a suitable size and a position on the main road, offering good access for both deliveries and customers.

“This area of Elgin is probably looking for more food options.

“As we continue to grow, we remain committed to supporting our local community and providing exceptional service in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

“There’s also room to further develop the building in the future too.”

The van’s already booked for a busy summer, with events like TRNSMT and Belladrum lined up.

Opening hours and the menu for the new spot are still to be finalised.

In the meantime, the business is looking to appoint local contractors to help regenerate the building.

