How Qismat Street Food is transforming a former New Elgin pub to bring Indian cuisine with a modern twist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

How Qismat Street Food is transforming a former New Elgin pub to bring Indian cuisine with a modern twist

Qismat Street Food director Balal Ali lifts the lid on the transformation of the once-popular Caber Feidh.

Director of Qismat Street Food Balal Ali pictured outside former iconic New Elgin bar. Image: Jasperimage
Director of Qismat Street Food Balal Ali pictured outside former iconic New Elgin bar. Image: Jasperimage
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Almost four years ago, Qismat Street Food was born as a food van after its Elgin owners saw an opportunity.

The offshoot of the popular Indian restaurant on the High Street has been hit at events and festivals.

And now, Qismat Street Food is putting down roots by buying the former Caber Feidh pub in New Elgin.

Director Balal Ali spoke to the Press and Journal about the major makeover which will bring Indian food with a modern twist.

Balal Ali is excited for the transformation. Image: Jasperimage

The once well-known pub on Main Street has already been stripped back in preparation for the renovation.

It is a property which countless people drive past every day.

Last year, we first revealed his plans for the pub, which closed a few years ago.

The former Caber Feidh pub. Image: Jasperimage

Earlier this month, the proposals to turn it into a takeaway were given the green light.

Balal has revealed that the initial search was specifically for a space dedicated to food preparation.

However, the idea quickly evolved to become a takeaway to include seating for 14 people.

Balal says the new eating place will bring somewhere different to this part of Elgin. Image: Jasperimage

Balal said: “Ever since we started Qismat Street Food, we have been looking for a site for food preparation.

“But the fact that the idea has changed to include serving customers too is a bonus for us.

“The main focus is to get the preparation part completed first and then move onto the sitting and takeaway bit next.

“The van has been well received and a lot of more successful that I first thought with private catering, festivals. It has now developed into buying this property.”

What will be different about this spot to the High Street restaurant?

Exterior of Qismat.
The popular restaurant has graced Elgin’s High Street for years.  Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Balal Ali says the new takeaway will have a different offering to the popular restaurant on Elgin’s High Street.

The business’s street food van currently offers dishes such as loaded fries, chicken tikka masala, and “Mum’s homemade curry”.

He added:  “We are looking forward to welcoming both new and current customers to our modern twist on Indian cuisine in the upcoming months after the renovation works are completed.

“We will be offering more street-style food and away from the traditional mains and curries which people have come to love over the years.

“There will be different flavours and a different menu to the restaurant on the High Street.”

Qismat Street Food: Why this location?

Signage of the former Caber Feidh pub. Image: Jasperimage

Mr Ali has revealed why they chose the former Caber Feidh pub as the location.

He said: “The location was available, with a suitable size and a position on the main road, offering good access for both deliveries and customers.

“This area of Elgin is probably looking for more food options.

“As we continue to grow, we remain committed to supporting our local community and providing exceptional service in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

“There’s also room to further develop the building in the future too.”

Qismat crew at MacMoray
Balal Ali, pictured far left, and the rest of the Qismat crew at MacMoray. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

The van’s already booked for a busy summer, with events like TRNSMT and Belladrum lined up.

Opening hours and the menu for the new spot are still to be finalised.

In the meantime, the business is looking to appoint local contractors to help regenerate the building.

Read more Elgin stories:

How one woman’s dream to open an interior design shop has come true in Elgin

Asian supermarket on move from industrial estate to Elgin High Street

How the St Giles Centre could be key to winning the fight against retail parks

Big questions answered about Elgin South housing

Conversation