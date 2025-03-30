Buckie businessman’s expansion plans for Elgin car dealership move forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie businessman’s expansion plans for Elgin car dealership move forward

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes the transformation of steadings near Buckie into a cafe and play zone and repairs to an Elgin High Street building.

By Sean McAngus
Regency Elgin pictured. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy this week’s planning news.

Royal Mail bosses wants to carry out repairs to an Elgin High Street building.

Plans to expand an Elgin car dealership will move forward.

Steadings at Greencraig Farm near Buckie will be transformed into a cafe and play zone.

First we look at Moray Council’s work on an Elgin office building.

SUBMITTED: Council’s transformation of Elgin office building

The office in question.

Moray Council wants to carry out £10k worth of work at a single- storey office building in Elgin.

According to a building warrant, the work on the property at 8 Victoria Crescent includes alterations to form offices from an existing day centre.

The local authority currently rent the building at £23,300 per annum on an
internal repairing and insuring lease.

Picture from above.

APPROVED: Transformation of steadings into a cafe and play zone

Greencraig Farm at Drybridge near Buckie will breathe new life into steadings.

There are already luxury camping pods, caravan and camping pitches and shop at a site near the farm.

Now Walter Mackenzie has been given planning permission to transform the buildings into a cafe and play zone.

The food offering is still to be revealed.

Greencraig Farm.

Plans Plus has been representing him in the proposals.

This is an extension to the existing tourist facility which has proven to be popular.

Since opening, the need to provide additional facilities for food and entertain children has been discovered.

Now a building warrant is awaiting approval for the £50,000 transformation to be carried out.

APPROVED: Plans to expand Elgin car dealership

Regency Elgin pictured.

Plans to expand car dealership Regency Elgin have been given the go-ahead.

The business at 3 Linkwood Place, is owned by businessman Charles Milne.

It can be seen clearly by drivers on the A96.

Drawing of new showroom.

A new showroom with offices and a valet bay in the corner of the existing car park will be built.

Floor plans showed the building will have room for six vehicles and a reception area too.

Floor plan for new showroom at Regency Elgin

Meanwhile, there will be an extension to the current building.

This will house the new electric car brand LeapMotor.

Floor plan for extension to current building at Regency Elgin.

In January, we first revealed the proposals.

Regency is investing £3.19m to improve its facilities in Elgin and Buckie.

Charles Milne, MD at Regency Group, said: “In today’s rapidly evolving motor trade landscape, Regency is proud to align with world-renowned franchises to offer the choice and quality our customers demand.

“Through this investment, we will continue to provide some of the best automotive products from leading global manufacturers while ensuring a first-class customer experience.

Buckie businessman Charles Milne pictured.

He added: “This strategic development marks an exciting new chapter for Regency and the motor trade in Moray.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to our new and upgraded facilities in the near future.”

SUBMITTED: Repairs to Elgin delivery office

This building is currently home to Royal Mail?s Elgin delivery office.

Royal Mail bosses wants to make repairs to RAAC roofing on their Elgin delivery office.

Building papers reveal the work at the building at 250 High Street could cost around £225,000.

Meanwhile, the building currently have empty offices on the first floor up for let.

This site was previously considered by council officials as a new home for the bus station.

However, the relocation plans were scrapped.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

