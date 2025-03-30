Buckie businessman’s expansion plans for Elgin car dealership move forward

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Royal Mail bosses wants to carry out repairs to an Elgin High Street building.

Plans to expand an Elgin car dealership will move forward.

Steadings at Greencraig Farm near Buckie will be transformed into a cafe and play zone.

First we look at Moray Council’s work on an Elgin office building.

SUBMITTED: Council’s transformation of Elgin office building

Moray Council wants to carry out £10k worth of work at a single- storey office building in Elgin.

According to a building warrant, the work on the property at 8 Victoria Crescent includes alterations to form offices from an existing day centre.

The local authority currently rent the building at £23,300 per annum on an

internal repairing and insuring lease.

APPROVED: Transformation of steadings into a cafe and play zone

Greencraig Farm at Drybridge near Buckie will breathe new life into steadings.

There are already luxury camping pods, caravan and camping pitches and shop at a site near the farm.

Now Walter Mackenzie has been given planning permission to transform the buildings into a cafe and play zone.

The food offering is still to be revealed.

Plans Plus has been representing him in the proposals.

This is an extension to the existing tourist facility which has proven to be popular.

Since opening, the need to provide additional facilities for food and entertain children has been discovered.

Now a building warrant is awaiting approval for the £50,000 transformation to be carried out.

APPROVED: Plans to expand Elgin car dealership

Plans to expand car dealership Regency Elgin have been given the go-ahead.

The business at 3 Linkwood Place, is owned by businessman Charles Milne.

It can be seen clearly by drivers on the A96.

A new showroom with offices and a valet bay in the corner of the existing car park will be built.

Floor plans showed the building will have room for six vehicles and a reception area too.

Meanwhile, there will be an extension to the current building.

This will house the new electric car brand LeapMotor.

In January, we first revealed the proposals.

Regency is investing £3.19m to improve its facilities in Elgin and Buckie.

Charles Milne, MD at Regency Group, said: “In today’s rapidly evolving motor trade landscape, Regency is proud to align with world-renowned franchises to offer the choice and quality our customers demand.

“Through this investment, we will continue to provide some of the best automotive products from leading global manufacturers while ensuring a first-class customer experience.

He added: “This strategic development marks an exciting new chapter for Regency and the motor trade in Moray.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to our new and upgraded facilities in the near future.”

SUBMITTED: Repairs to Elgin delivery office

Royal Mail bosses wants to make repairs to RAAC roofing on their Elgin delivery office.

Building papers reveal the work at the building at 250 High Street could cost around £225,000.

Meanwhile, the building currently have empty offices on the first floor up for let.

This site was previously considered by council officials as a new home for the bus station.

However, the relocation plans were scrapped.

