Man reported missing from Lossiemouth caravan park traced

A a man reported missing from the Lossiemouth area has been found.

James McMillan was last seen at the Silver Sands caravan park, off the B9040 west of the town, at about 1am on Thursday.

Police launched a public appeal for information on the 49-year-old’s whereabouts.

Extensive searches were carried out in the area with the Coastguard helicopter also dispatched to assist.

Officers have now confirmed he has been traced and thanked those who shared their appeal.