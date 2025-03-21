Mental health services, community hospitals and palliative care face cuts: Stark warnings as £12.2million Moray health and social care savings proposed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Mental health services, community hospitals and palliative care face cuts: Stark warnings as £12.2million Moray health and social care savings proposed

Senior officials say there are "no easy choices left" to save money.

By David Mackay
Exterior of Seafield Hospital in Buckie.
The future of community hospitals, including Seafield Hospital in Buckie, will be reviewed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mental health services, community hospitals and care for those with learning disabilities are at risk as Health and Social Care Moray faces making £12.2 million budget cuts.

The gaping black hole, which is 5% of the organisation’s entire budget, comes amidst warnings there are “no easy choices left” to make savings.

Officials have had to overhaul the books in an attempt to find as many savings as possible with an admission that finding all of the money will be “challenging”.

Every single service will be affected, with even those not subject to a specific budget cut being ordered to slash costs by 3.4%.

Bosses have proposed about £9.4 million of cuts, which will be debated next week, with £1 million due to come from savings – meaning £1.5 million is still unaccounted for.

What do you think of the savings plan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Proposed cuts include a “review” of community hospitals, “redesigning” mental health care at Ward 4 at Dr Gray’s and driving down prescription costs.

Palliative care arrangements, the GMED out-of-hours support and slashing staff overtime are also included in budget papers.

Several of the proposals have been labelled “contentious” in budget papers amidst warnings of “reputational damage” for the provider.

‘No easy choices left’

Health and Social Care Moray is a partnership and funded jointly between NHS Grampian and Moray Council.

Stark warnings in this year’s budget papers highlight that the cash it receives from the organisations is not enough to maintain services in their current form.

Chief officer Judith Proctor has described the scale of the task facing staff as “unprecedented”.

She said: “Despite our diligent efforts to control spending and secure best value, the unprecedented scale of the financial pressures facing us means there are no easy choices left.

Profile photo of smiling Judith Proctor.
Judith Proctor, chief officer of Health and Social Care Moray.

“The actions required to close this funding gap and set a balanced budget will inevitably impact how services are provided.

“However, we remain committed to working closely with our staff and communities to navigate these difficult challenges together.

“Our priority remains protecting essential care and support for the most vulnerable, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of services that help people live well and as independently as possible.

“Achieving this requires a bold programme of change to secure the most effective, efficient and high-quality health and care system we can for the people of Moray.”

In Full: 20 cuts proposed by Health and Social Care Moray

  • Working with GP practices and care homes to reduce prescription costs – £169,000
  • Reduction in staff overtime – £200,000
  • Redesign of mental heath in-patient service at Dr Gray’s Ward 4 including use of locums – £261,000
  • Redesign of GMED out-of-hours service – £110,000
  • Review of self-directed support (SDS) packages to increase recovery of surplus direct payment funds – £350,000
  • Review and redesign of internal care at home service – £122,000
Dr Gray's hospital exterior.
In-patient mental health services at Dr Gray’s will be “redesigned”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
  • Review of provision of palliative care services – £117,000
  • Review of care packages – £1.7 million
  • New model of planned and emergency respite provision – £413,000
  • Embedding a proportionate care approach to meeting the complex moving and handling needs of individuals – £555,000
  • Redesign of nighttime model of care for people with learning disability – £277,000
  • Redesign of community hospitals – £200,000
  • Review of contracts with commissioned service providers – £350,000
  • Review of day services – £220,000
  • Review of staffing arrangements for complex and challenging behaviour – £159,000
  • Review of use of beds in care homes for people with learning disability – £491,000
  • Digital and technology strategy – £100,000
  • Review of transport contract arrangements – £146,000
  • Vacancy management across all services – £1.135million
  • A 3.4% budget reduction on all services not subject to specific budget cut – £2.021million

Share with us your thoughts and experiences of the NHS here in our region 

Take part in the latest P&J survey

TAKE PART HERE

Read more from Moray

Conversation