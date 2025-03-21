Mental health services, community hospitals and palliative care face cuts: Stark warnings as £12.2million Moray health and social care savings proposed

Mental health services, community hospitals and care for those with learning disabilities are at risk as Health and Social Care Moray faces making £12.2 million budget cuts.

The gaping black hole, which is 5% of the organisation’s entire budget, comes amidst warnings there are “no easy choices left” to make savings.

Officials have had to overhaul the books in an attempt to find as many savings as possible with an admission that finding all of the money will be “challenging”.

Every single service will be affected, with even those not subject to a specific budget cut being ordered to slash costs by 3.4%.

Bosses have proposed about £9.4 million of cuts, which will be debated next week, with £1 million due to come from savings – meaning £1.5 million is still unaccounted for.

Proposed cuts include a “review” of community hospitals, “redesigning” mental health care at Ward 4 at Dr Gray’s and driving down prescription costs.

Palliative care arrangements, the GMED out-of-hours support and slashing staff overtime are also included in budget papers.

Several of the proposals have been labelled “contentious” in budget papers amidst warnings of “reputational damage” for the provider.

‘No easy choices left’

Health and Social Care Moray is a partnership and funded jointly between NHS Grampian and Moray Council.

Stark warnings in this year’s budget papers highlight that the cash it receives from the organisations is not enough to maintain services in their current form.

Chief officer Judith Proctor has described the scale of the task facing staff as “unprecedented”.

She said: “Despite our diligent efforts to control spending and secure best value, the unprecedented scale of the financial pressures facing us means there are no easy choices left.

“The actions required to close this funding gap and set a balanced budget will inevitably impact how services are provided.

“However, we remain committed to working closely with our staff and communities to navigate these difficult challenges together.

“Our priority remains protecting essential care and support for the most vulnerable, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of services that help people live well and as independently as possible.

“Achieving this requires a bold programme of change to secure the most effective, efficient and high-quality health and care system we can for the people of Moray.”

In Full: 20 cuts proposed by Health and Social Care Moray

Working with GP practices and care homes to reduce prescription costs – £169,000

– £169,000 Reduction in staff overtime – £200,000

– £200,000 Redesign of mental heath in-patient service at Dr Gray’s Ward 4 including use of locums – £261,000

including use of locums – £261,000 Redesign of GMED out-of-hours service – £110,000

– £110,000 Review of s elf-directed support (SDS) packages to increase recovery of surplus direct payment funds – £350,000

to increase recovery of surplus direct payment funds – £350,000 Review and redesign of internal care at home service – £122,000

Review of provision of palliative care services – £117,000

– £117,000 Review of care packages – £1.7 million

– £1.7 million New model of planned and emergency respite provision – £413,000

– £413,000 Embedding a proportionate care approach to meeting the complex moving and handling needs of individuals – £555,000

– £555,000 Redesign of nighttime model of care for people with learning disability – £277,000

– £277,000 Redesign of community hospitals – £200,000

– £200,000 Review of contracts with commissioned service providers – £350,000

with commissioned service providers – £350,000 Review of day services – £220,000

– £220,000 Review of staffing arrangements for complex and challenging behaviour – £159,000

– £159,000 Review of use of beds in care homes for people with learning disability – £491,000

– £491,000 Digital and technology strategy – £100,000

strategy – £100,000 Review of transport contract arrangements – £146,000

arrangements – £146,000 Vacancy management across all services – £1.135million

across all services – £1.135million A 3.4% budget reduction on all services not subject to specific budget cut – £2.021million

