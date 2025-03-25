Elgin vaccination centre forced to move amidst accusations they have been told to leave

The vaccination centre in Elgin is due to move again in the coming weeks amidst accusations they have been told to leave.

Jabs have been administered at the Southfield building in New Elgin since June last year after the move from Edgar Road.

However, less than a year later, the venue faces moving again following a row over the lease of the unit.

While Health and Social Care Moray says they attempted to extend the contract with building owners Whiterow Properties – they claim they were told they had to leave.

Meanwhile, Whiterow says the health and social care partnership agreed to move out on April 23 this year when they moved into the building.

Either way, it is understood the situation has left officials with just weeks to find alternative premises to move the Elgin vaccination centre to and organise appointments.

Inside row over Elgin vaccination centre lease

Health and Social Care Moray says its teams have been forced to work “at pace” to secure new accommodation in Elgin.

A report to this week’s board meeting says a solution has had to be found quickly to ensure a steady supply of vaccinations, including regular winer flu jabs and regular inoculations for children.

Health and Social Care Moray told the Press and Journal it had been seeking to extend the lease – but was told by landlord Whiterow Properties this was not possible.

A spokeswoman said: “The Southfield building in Elgin has been used for the Moray Vaccination Centre since June 2024.

“We had been seeking to agree terms to continue our use of the main unit but have been advised by the landlord that we are unable to remain beyond April 23.

“We are finalising arrangements for a temporary relocation within Elgin and expect to announce further details later this week.”

Whiterow Properties has two directors, Springfield Properties chairman Sandy Adam and former Springfield director James Adam, but is independent of the housebuilding.

A representative for the firm told the Press and Journal Health and Social Care Moray informed the landlord they would move out by April 23 by letter in April last year.

She added: “We can confirm the NHS served notice on its lease in April last year and the decision was not initiated by our team.

“In an effort to re-let the units, we subsequently began discussions with another party which is now at advanced stages. To confirm, the notice was instructed by NHS as the tenant.”

Where is vaccination centre moving to?

Board papers indicate officials have been working to identify a temporary solution following the move from the current Elgin vaccination centre.

It is understood that Moray Council buildings at Beechbrae have been identified as a short-term option.

Meanwhile, talks are continuing about establishing a new long-term base.

Last year the Press and Journal revealed NHS Grampian officials were considering a move to the St Giles Centre to open a “community health and wellbeing hub”.

Similar facilities have been used in Aberdeen and Inverness to replace larger vaccination centre opened during the Covid pandemic.

However, the move was shelved when the Elgin shopping centre closed in January.

