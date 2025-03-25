Elgin vaccination centre forced to move amidst accusations they have been told to leave

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin vaccination centre forced to move amidst accusations they have been told to leave

Landlords argue Health and Social Care Moray signed a letter agreeing to leave the building next month.

By David Mackay
Google Maps image of vaccination centre.
The Elgin vaccination centre has been at Southfield since June 2024. Image: Google Maps

The vaccination centre in Elgin is due to move again in the coming weeks amidst accusations they have been told to leave.

Jabs have been administered at the Southfield building in New Elgin since June last year after the move from Edgar Road.

However, less than a year later, the venue faces moving again following a row over the lease of the unit.

While Health and Social Care Moray says they attempted to extend the contract with building owners Whiterow Properties – they claim they were told they had to leave.

Meanwhile, Whiterow says the health and social care partnership agreed to move out on April 23 this year when they moved into the building.

Either way, it is understood the situation has left officials with just weeks to find alternative premises to move the Elgin vaccination centre to and organise appointments.

Inside row over Elgin vaccination centre lease

Health and Social Care Moray says its teams have been forced to work “at pace” to secure new accommodation in Elgin.

A report to this week’s board meeting says a solution has had to be found quickly to ensure a steady supply of vaccinations, including regular winer flu jabs and regular inoculations for children.

Health and Social Care Moray told the Press and Journal it had been seeking to extend the lease – but was told by landlord Whiterow Properties this was not possible.

Exterior of Fiona Elcock Centre in Elgin.
Health and Social Care Moray moved to its current location from the Fiona Elcock Centre on Edgar Road. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman said: “The Southfield building in Elgin has been used for the Moray Vaccination Centre since June 2024.

“We had been seeking to agree terms to continue our use of the main unit but have been advised by the landlord that we are unable to remain beyond April 23.

“We are finalising arrangements for a temporary relocation within Elgin and expect to announce further details later this week.”

Whiterow Properties has two directors, Springfield Properties chairman Sandy Adam and former Springfield director James Adam, but is independent of the housebuilding.

Letter from NHS
A letter sent last year indicated the building would be vacated in April.

A representative for the firm told the Press and Journal Health and Social Care Moray informed the landlord they would move out by April 23 by letter in April last year.

She added: “We can confirm the NHS served notice on its lease in April last year and the decision was not initiated by our team.

“In an effort to re-let the units, we subsequently began discussions with another party which is now at advanced stages. To confirm, the notice was instructed by NHS as the tenant.”

Where is vaccination centre moving to?

Board papers indicate officials have been working to identify a temporary solution following the move from the current Elgin vaccination centre.

It is understood that Moray Council buildings at Beechbrae have been identified as a short-term option.

Meanwhile, talks are continuing about establishing a new long-term base.

St Giles Centre exterior.
The St Giles Centre was previously considered as a possible venue. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Last year the Press and Journal revealed NHS Grampian officials were considering a move to the St Giles Centre to open a “community health and wellbeing hub”.

Similar facilities have been used in Aberdeen and Inverness to replace larger vaccination centre opened during the Covid pandemic.

However, the move was shelved when the Elgin shopping centre closed in January.

