More
News Moray

Former office block in Elgin hits the market – could it solve NHS accommodation problem?

Elgin showbiz agent Albert Bonici, famous for bringing the Beatles to Elgin, used to have an office in Little Cross House.

By Sean McAngus
Little Cross House in Elgin has hit the market.
An Elgin building which was once home to the office of the showbiz agent who brought music royalty to town has hit the market.

Albert Bonici bringing The Beatles to Elgin, on the cusp of their fame in early 1963, will never be forgotten.

He also welcomed the likes of The Who, Pink Floyd and The Kinks to the Moray town.

Mr Bonici ran his entertainment business LCB Agency from an office at the top floor of Little Cross House on South College Street.

Albert Bonici brought massive 60s acts to Elgin, including The Who and The Beatles.

CCL Property is advertising the sale of the B-listed building for offers in the excess of
£195,000.

Elgin man David Dills has created deep dive blogs over the years about Bonici and his era.

He recalled:  “Albert used the top part of this building as a office.

“He would work there until 11pm every night.

“So, it was always crazy hours for him.”

The building pictured.

CCL Property say the building presents a “unique opportunity with historical charm and modern living”.

The ground floor which is currently open-plan and overlooking Elgin’s High Street is set to be transformed into a two-bedroom flat.

Meanwhile, there is planning permission in place for three HMO licensed studio apartments to replace the three spacious offices on the first floor.

Access to the upper floors is provided by a picturesque stone staircase leading to a communal entrance.

Office space pictured.

The estate agents believe it could become a dedicated short-term leasing solution to accommodate NHS staff.

Meanwhile, there is potential for two additional apartments on the second floor, subject to necessary building warrant approvals.

Inside one of the offices which could be transformed.

Demand for Elgin accommodation

It is becoming more common for buildings to be redeveloped in the Elgin town centre to provide more accommodation.

Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Demolition work is well underway on South Street to make way for 38 new flats as part of a mixed use redevelopment.

Poundland has created four flats above their new store on Elgin’s High Street.

Meanwhile, Tulloch of Cummingston want to transform the former Johnston Carmichael headquarters on South Street into apartments.

Click here for the full for sale listing for Little Cross House. 

Conversation