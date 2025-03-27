Moray health bosses AGREE ‘contentious’ budget cuts to plug £12.2m shortfall as concerns raised about future of Elgin’s mental health ward

A series of contentious cuts to Moray’s health and care services have been approved to help address the budget’s £12.2m black hole.

Last week, we reported on how mental health services, community hospitals and care for those with learning disabilities were at risk.

Bosses warned there were “no easy choices” to make savings with every single service affected.

Even those not subject to a specific budget cut are being ordered to reduce their costs by 3.4%.

Now, the Moray Integration Joint Board (IJB) approved its 2025/2026 budget.

It oversees services delivered by the Health and Social Care Moray.

The £9.4m worth of cuts includes a “review” of community hospitals, “redesigning” mental health care at Ward 4 at Dr Gray’s and driving down prescription costs.

Palliative care arrangements, the GMED out-of-hours support and staff overtime will also be affected.

Meanwhile, £1m is due to come from savings.

Chief Financial Officer Deborah O’Shea revealed earmarked reserves will be used to cover the remaining £1.5m and balance the budget.

Ward 4: Future of mental health provision

During the meeting, councillor Scott Lawrence raised concerns about the future of the mental health ward at Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

Earlier this year, staff raised fears it would take a “significant incident” to bring improvements to the ward after inspectors sounded the alarm.

There were previous refurbishment plans to improve the ward, however they were cancelled due to NHS Grampian’s financial position.

Mr Lawrence said: “I have a few concerns which I have voiced already about the future of Ward 4.

“Specifically about people in mental health crisis and seeking emergency care in Moray and eventually anything that may lead to the downgrade of Dr Grays hospital.”

Head of service Sean Coady said “no decision” has been made yet on its future and discussions are ongoing.

In Full: 20 cuts by Health and Social Care Moray

Working with GP practices and care homes to reduce prescription costs – £169,000

– £169,000 Reduction in staff overtime – £200,000

– £200,000 Redesign of mental health in-patient service at Dr Gray’s Ward 4 including use of locums – £261,000

including use of locums – £261,000 Redesign of GMED out-of-hours service – £110,000

– £110,000 Review of s elf-directed support (SDS) packages to increase recovery of surplus direct payment funds – £350,000

to increase recovery of surplus direct payment funds – £350,000 Review and redesign of internal care at home service – £122,000