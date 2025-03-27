Moray health bosses AGREE ‘contentious’ budget cuts to plug £12.2m shortfall as concerns raised about future of Elgin’s mental health ward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Moray health bosses AGREE ‘contentious’ budget cuts to plug £12.2m shortfall as concerns raised about future of Elgin’s mental health ward

Councillor Scott Lawrence raised concerns as cuts to services, including mental health care, community hospitals, and palliative care, were approved.

By Sean McAngus
Dr Gray's hospital exterior.
Concerns were raised about the mental health ward at Dr Grays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A series of contentious cuts to Moray’s health and care services have been approved to help address the budget’s £12.2m black hole.

Last week, we reported on how mental health services, community hospitals and care for those with learning disabilities were at risk.

Bosses warned there were “no easy choices” to make savings with every single service affected.

Even those not subject to a specific budget cut are being ordered to reduce their costs by 3.4%.

Dr Grays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now, the Moray Integration Joint Board (IJB) approved its 2025/2026 budget.

It oversees services delivered by the Health and Social Care Moray.

The £9.4m worth of cuts includes a “review” of community hospitals, “redesigning” mental health care at Ward 4 at Dr Gray’s and driving down prescription costs.

Palliative care arrangements, the GMED out-of-hours support and staff overtime will also be affected.

Meanwhile, £1m is due to come from savings.

Chief Financial Officer Deborah O’Shea revealed earmarked reserves will be used to cover the remaining £1.5m and balance the budget.

Ward 4: Future of mental health provision

Dr Gray’s hospital. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

During the meeting, councillor Scott Lawrence raised concerns about the future of the mental health ward at Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

Earlier this year, staff raised fears it would take a “significant incident” to bring improvements to the ward after inspectors sounded the alarm.

There were previous refurbishment plans to improve the ward, however they were cancelled due to NHS Grampian’s financial position.

Scott Lawrence on Forres High Street.
Councillor Scott Lawrence pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Lawrence said: “I have a few concerns which I have voiced already about the future of Ward 4.

“Specifically about people in mental health crisis and seeking emergency care in Moray and eventually anything that may lead to the downgrade of Dr Grays hospital.”

Head of service Sean Coady said “no decision” has been made yet on its future and discussions are ongoing.

In Full: 20 cuts by Health and Social Care Moray

  • Working with GP practices and care homes to reduce prescription costs – £169,000
  • Reduction in staff overtime – £200,000
  • Redesign of mental health in-patient service at Dr Gray’s Ward 4 including use of locums – £261,000
  • Redesign of GMED out-of-hours service – £110,000
  • Review of self-directed support (SDS) packages to increase recovery of surplus direct payment funds – £350,000
  • Review and redesign of internal care at home service – £122,000
Dr Gray's hospital exterior.
In-patient mental health services at Dr Gray’s will be “redesigned”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
  • Review of provision of palliative care services – £117,000
  • Review of care packages – £1.7m
  • New model of planned and emergency respite provision – £413,000
  • Embedding a proportionate care approach to meeting the complex moving and handling needs of individuals – £555,000
  • Redesign of nighttime model of care for people with learning disability – £277,000
  • Redesign of community hospitals – £200,000
  • Review of contracts with commissioned service providers – £350,000
  • Review of day services – £220,000
  • Review of staffing arrangements for complex and challenging behaviour – £159,000
  • Review of use of beds in care homes for people with learning disability – £491,000
  • Digital and technology strategy – £100,000
  • Review of transport contract arrangements – £146,000
  • Vacancy management across all services – £1.135m
  • A 3.4% budget reduction on all services not subject to specific budget cut – £2.021m

Conversation