The Link: How a community-led activity hub is bringing local people of all ages together in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

The Link: How a community-led activity hub is bringing local people of all ages together in Elgin

The Link is New Elgin, Ashgrove and Pinefield's first community space outside of New Elgin Hall - we went to find out how it's being used so far.

The Link volunteers Amy Lennon (L) and Vanda Steen-MacDonald (R). Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.
The Link volunteers Amy Lennon (L) and Vanda Steen-MacDonald (R). Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.
By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter

In what could one day be a suburb of an ever-growing Elgin, a local community hub is helping ‘link’ locals together.

The Link is working to fill the gap in the underrepresented New Elgin area by opening their first community-led space.

Since opening back in November, the team at the Link said it has been a slow start, but now the centre is gathering local support.

The are giving the community the reins and plenty of creative freedom to build the community hub they want to see.

The P&J went to visit the Link, and found:

  • What the Link has in mind for the community
  • Overcoming the ‘slow start’
  • Experiences of the Knit and Natter group
  • Upcoming plans for Easter and beyond
One half of the Link’s space, with a knit and natter group well underway. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

What are the link’s goals?

The Link is clear in their headline ambition: A New Elgin, Ashgrove and Pinefield community hub providing a space to support and engage people of all ages.

They host weekly events and drop-in sessions, led by community input from their Southfield Drive location.

An outside view of the Link. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Their intention is to continue to build a community of regular visitors who will lead the direction of the Link’s future to support vulnerable people and families.

Link support materials on offer. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Overcoming a ‘slow start’

Since opening with an initial buzz back in November, Employability Team Manager Amy Cruickshank and the volunteer team behind the project agreed it was a slow start in building community interest.

Amy Cruickshank said the community can sometimes struggle to move forward local ideas.

Play area for children. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

But this is where the Link hopes to come in and be able to help realise some of those ideas.

The link now has 15 active volunteers who regularly give up their time to engage with the local community, which is building into an ever-growing number of regular attendees.

Books to keep the young ones entertained. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

A Living room feel

Groups coming in for a blether wanted a “living room feel” – which was a challenge for the team in trying to shake off the ex-retail unit vibe.

The Link have gone for the ‘cosy’ feel. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Recent evening sessions for the ‘Creative Horizons’ project have been heralded as “absolutely brilliant”.

Other community requests, such as a pool table and gaming/VR tech are hoping to come to the Link soon to supplement the growing number of sessions and events.

A recent Creative Horizons session on DJing. Supplied by The Link Facebook.

Knit and natter – a first for New Elgin

The P&J sat down with the Knit and Natter group, who meet on Wednesdays, to find out what they enjoy about visiting the Link.

(L to R:) Susie, Margaret, Michelle, Emma and Sheila from the Knit and natter group. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

The group work together on various knitting projects to donate to charity including blankets for hospitals and hats for the seafarers mission.

Group hats heading off the help the seafarers mission. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Knit and natter regular Ruth commented the Link feels like “a mini community centre.”

“You feel you are helping somebody else, it makes you feel good and you’ve got a purpose,” said Ruth.

One member, Emma, attends the group during her lunch break and values being able to “fit in a bit better” with her local community.

Keen knitter Addie said: “I love meeting new people, and I love coming here as well.”

Knit and natters Addie and Jeanie. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Another knitter added: “It’s nice to have something local, as it takes a fair bit to get into town whereas you can just walk up here.”

For the group, it’s been a positive that plans for the Link have been community led, rather than organisations such as the council stepping in before the interest is there.

Stacks of blankets soon on their way to keep people warm. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Easter at the Link

Local mum and Link volunteer Amy Lennon took the P&J through what the Link is planning for Easter.

She said the different themed days will provide “something for every generation and every person to come along and do”.

“A lot of things for kids stop in the holidays.”

Tea, coffee and biscuits on hand. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

She particularly values the family drop in sessions and as a mum, she felt “it was really important to meet other parents”.

The upcoming Easter break could be featuring any number of these events:
  • Make it Monday – Crafts
  • Family and open drop-in sessions
  • Creative horizonsyouth sessions running for the next 5 weeks involving DJing, video editing and 3D art
  • Tabletop Tuesday – hosting a variety of games including chess
  • Knit and natter
For full details keep an eye on the Link’s Facebook page.

What next?

The Link plans to gauge how well Easter’s events are received before making any concrete plans for the future.

The team did suggest street football and making use of the Thornhill pitch could be an option in the future.

They also hope to eventually build closer ties with organisations like Moray College and local schools.

P7 youth groups could interest children who don’t want to return to school in the evenings.

In the longer term, the Link intend to offer training and employability support.

The Link believes they are turning the centre into a beacon of community action for an unrepresented part of Elgin.

Read more Elgin stories

Conversation