New pictures show Junners has been completely demolished – and now they’ve started on Elgin nightclub the Jailhouse

New images show that the two-storey building on Elgin’s South Street that once housed Junners toy shop has been completely demolished.

The building at 51 South Street has been laying vacant for almost 17 years.

Work can also be seen being carried out to knock down the remains of the former iconic Jailhouse nightclub which was only open for 18 months.

The Newmarket Bar is getting torn down too.

Meanwhile, the former Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre is almost completely gone.

The demolition of these five buildings in the Elgin town centre is taking place as part of a new South Street mixed-use redevelopment.

Once completed, all that will be left will be a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners.

Since demolition work started, photographer Jason Hedges has been capturing pictures using a drone.

Here are his latest images of the Junners Jailhouse redevelopment:

What is the demolition work in Elgin for?

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Once demolition work is completed, work on the new buildings will start.

They will house a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Business leaders hope the new homes and shops will help boost footfall and trade for local businesses.