New pictures show Junners has been completely demolished – and now they’ve started on Elgin nightclub the Jailhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

New pictures show Junners has been completely demolished – and now they’ve started on Elgin nightclub the Jailhouse

South Street in Elgin has been a hive of activity - demolition work started earlier this year.

Drone picture showing Junners building has been completely demolished. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone picture showing Junners building has been completely demolished. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

New images show that the two-storey building on Elgin’s South Street that once housed Junners toy shop has been completely demolished.

The building at 51 South Street has been laying vacant for almost 17 years.

Work can also be seen being carried out to knock down the remains of the former iconic Jailhouse nightclub which was only open for 18 months.

The Newmarket Bar is getting torn down too.

The run down former site of the jailhouse nightclub in elgin
Inside Jailhouse. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the former Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre is almost completely gone.

The demolition of these five buildings in the Elgin town centre is taking place as part of a new South Street mixed-use redevelopment.

Once completed, all that will be left will be a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners.

Exterior of Junners building.
The listed facade to the market will be retained. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Since demolition work started, photographer Jason Hedges has been capturing pictures using a drone.

Here are his latest images of the Junners Jailhouse redevelopment:

The scraps being taken away.
Work started earlier this year.
Work taking place at the former Jailhouse nightclub.
One of the Junners building is no more.
A shot of the work from above.
Street view of the work.
Demolition work has fairly been carried out.

What is the demolition work in Elgin for?

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Once demolition work is completed, work on the new buildings will start.

They will house a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Business leaders hope the new homes and shops will help boost footfall and trade for local businesses.

Artist impression of completed project. Image: Moray Council

Conversation