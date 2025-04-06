Fears new homes, nursery and shops in Elgin could affect road safety on A941 Rothes road

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

The go-ahead has been given for work at an Elgin petrol station as part of a businessman’s major transformation.

A co-working space just outside Hopeman could extend their opening hours to meet event demands.

And officials have raised safety concerns over new homes, a nursery and retail units proposed on the outskirts of Elgin.

First, we look at a dog grooming salon proposed in the grounds of a popular garden centre.

SUBMITTED: Arrival of a dog grooming salon at Threaplands Garden Centre

Plans have been submitted for a dog grooming unit on the site of the Threaplands Garden Centre on the outskirts of Lhanbryde.

The Portakabin-style unit will be behind an existing two-meter fence next to the car park.

Owners of the garden centre have agreed to lease the land solely for this purpose.

Planning documents reveal Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion is behind the proposals.

Meanwhile, there will be gate in the fence to access the unit and two dedicated parking spaces for people to arrive to drop off or pick up their pets.

Opening hours will be 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The unit will have a small toilet inside for the owner and a wash sink for dog grooming.

The dog owners will not be permitted access to stay in the unit while their dogs are being groomed.

It is hoped clients will also pop into the garden centre to have a browse or a coffee before picking up their pets again.

Who is Alison Tewnion?

In December 2020, Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion opened up her business in her garden shed after being made redundant at Evri.

Since then her business has been a hit.

In 2022, she moved into Moycroft House in Elgin after outgrowing a unit at Pinefield Parade.

She previously told the Press and Journal: “It never crossed my mind to set up this business as I was so used to my job at the delivery firm.

“However, I love it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

APPROVED: Elgin shop makeover

A New Elgin convenience store and petrol station is undergoing a transformation.

The premises at 66 Main Street is getting a makeover by businessman Arul Palaniappan.

Now a building warrant has been approved for £70,000 worth of work, including alterations to form a beer and soft drinks cave.

Meanwhile, there will also be changes to frontage, signage and general alterations.

S Reid Design represented him in the process.

APPROVED: Repairs to building at Brodie Castle

A building warrant has been approved for £20,000 worth of work at the garden house at Brodie Castle.

This includes replacing the roof and various alterations to make the building safe.

Adams Napier Partnership Limited represented National Trust For Scotland in the process.

SUBMITTED: Coworking space seeks to extend opening hours

Greenbrae Steading is a flexible coworking, meeting and event space just outside Hopeman.

The current permitted hours are from 8am until 9pm.

Co-owner Lucy Morrison wants to extend the hours to 8am– 11pm for designated events.

This move is to meet the demand for networking evenings, workshops and small private functions.

They say these events help grow local businesses and community engagement.

This request for the hours extension is for occasional use only, rather than daily operations.

OBJECTION: New homes, nursery and retail units in Elgin South

In October, we revealed Springfield Properties had lodged proposals for the third phase of the Glassgreen Village development in Elgin South.

They include 204 homes, comprised of 51 affordable and 153 private units, four retail spaces and a nursery.

There is a mix of house types proposed from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom family homes.

It has been designed to provide modern flexible living spaces where home working is facilitated by high speed fibre broadband and natural energy efficiency.

We previously reported on how one neighbour had objected to the plans.

They said it was a understatement to say they are “shocked, disgusted and utterly devastated” by the proposals.

The homeowner said the main reason they bought their home was for their two children to see Scottish nature at its finest and benefit everyone’s health.

Transportation worries raised about Elgin homes

But now, transportation officials have criticized the plans for not properly addressing road safety concerns.

They say the plans don’t clearly include safe walking and cycling routes, especially for crossing or traveling along the A941 Rothes road.

Concerns have also been raised about the accessibility of the bus stops.

There are also worries about safety when trying to reach local shops, the doctor’s office, and the pharmacy near and across the A941.

The planning chief’s decision on the development is still to be revealed.

This development will embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living.

It ensures local people can access services and amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

It is part of the Elgin South Masterplan which provides a framework for a large new neighbourhood planned as three connected villages.

Crescent North is now fully completed and South Glassgreen is almost complete.

Meanwhile, Glassgreen Village phase two is under construction. Village Garden in the east is finished.

