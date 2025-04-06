Fears new homes, nursery and shops in Elgin could affect road safety on A941 Rothes road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Fears new homes, nursery and shops in Elgin could affect road safety on A941 Rothes road

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes a dog grooming salon within the grounds of the Threaplands Garden Centre and work at the New Elgin petrol station.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of new Elgin homes.. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Drawing impression of new Elgin homes.. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy this week’s planning news.

The go-ahead has been given for work at an Elgin petrol station as part of a businessman’s major transformation.

A co-working space just outside Hopeman could extend their opening hours to meet event demands.

And officials have raised safety concerns over new homes, a nursery and retail units proposed on the outskirts of Elgin.

First, we look at a dog grooming salon proposed in the grounds of a popular garden centre.

SUBMITTED: Arrival of a dog grooming salon at Threaplands Garden Centre

Plans have been submitted for a dog grooming unit on the site of the Threaplands Garden Centre on the outskirts of Lhanbryde.

The Portakabin-style unit will be behind an existing two-meter fence next to the car park.

Owners of the garden centre have agreed to lease the land solely for this purpose.

Threaplands Garden Centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Planning documents reveal Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion is behind the proposals.

Meanwhile, there will be gate in the fence to access the unit and two dedicated parking spaces for people to arrive to drop off or pick up their pets.

Opening hours will be 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion is pictured with client ‘Saskia’  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The unit will have a small toilet inside for the owner and a wash sink for dog grooming.

The dog owners will not be permitted access to stay in the unit while their dogs are being groomed.

It is hoped clients will also pop into the garden centre to have a browse or a coffee before picking up their pets again.

Who is Alison Tewnion?

In December 2020, Pooch Pod owner Alison Tewnion opened up her business in her garden shed after being made redundant at Evri.

Since then her business has been a hit.

Our previous interview with Alison.  Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

In 2022, she moved into Moycroft House in Elgin after outgrowing a unit at Pinefield Parade.

She previously told the Press and Journal: “It never crossed my mind to set up this business as I was so used to my job at the delivery firm.

“However, I love it and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

APPROVED: Elgin shop makeover

A New Elgin convenience store and petrol station is undergoing a transformation.

The premises at 66 Main Street is getting a makeover by businessman Arul Palaniappan.

The premises pictured before work started. Image: Google Maps

Now a building warrant has been approved for £70,000 worth of work, including alterations to form a beer and soft drinks cave.

Meanwhile, there will also be changes to frontage, signage and general alterations.

S Reid Design represented him in the process.

APPROVED: Repairs to building at Brodie Castle

Historic Brodie Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A building warrant has been approved for £20,000 worth of work at the garden house at Brodie Castle.

This includes replacing the roof and various alterations to make the building safe.

Adams Napier Partnership Limited represented National Trust For Scotland in the process.

SUBMITTED:  Coworking space seeks to extend opening hours

Greenbrae Steading is a flexible coworking, meeting and event space just outside Hopeman.

The current permitted hours are from 8am until 9pm.

Co-owner Lucy Morrison wants to extend the hours to 8am– 11pm for designated events.

Greenbrae Steading pictured.

This move is to meet the demand for networking evenings, workshops and small private functions.

They say these events help grow local businesses and community engagement.

This request for the hours extension is for occasional use only, rather than daily operations.

OBJECTION: New homes, nursery and retail units in Elgin South

In October, we revealed Springfield Properties had lodged proposals for the third phase of the Glassgreen Village development in Elgin South.

They include 204 homes, comprised of 51 affordable and 153 private units, four retail spaces and a nursery.

One of the four retail unit proposed. Image: Springfield Properties PLC

There is a mix of house types proposed from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom family homes.

It has been designed to provide modern flexible living spaces where home working is facilitated by high speed fibre broadband and natural energy efficiency.

Coverage of a neighbour’s  fury over housing plan.  Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

We previously reported on how one neighbour had objected to the plans.

They said it was a understatement to say they are “shocked, disgusted and utterly devastated” by the proposals.

The homeowner said the main reason they bought their home was for their two children to see Scottish nature at its finest and benefit everyone’s health.

Transportation worries raised about Elgin homes

But now, transportation officials have criticized the plans for not properly addressing road safety concerns.

They say the plans don’t clearly include safe walking and cycling routes, especially for crossing or traveling along the A941 Rothes road.

Concerns have also been raised about the accessibility of the bus stops.

There are also worries about safety when trying to reach local shops, the doctor’s office, and the pharmacy near and across the A941.

The planning chief’s decision on the development is still to be revealed.

Site plan.

This development will embrace the 20-minute neighbourhood model which promotes local living.

It ensures local people can access services and amenities, such as shops and play parks, easily.

It is part of the Elgin South Masterplan which provides a framework for a large new neighbourhood planned as three connected villages.

Crescent North is now fully completed and South Glassgreen is almost complete.

Meanwhile, Glassgreen Village phase two is under construction. Village Garden in the east is finished.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups:

Conversation