Former Elgin High Street American diner goes up for auction just months after closure

In February, 156 Bar and Gril closed its doors due to rising costs.

By Sean McAngus
Inside the former American diner on Elgin's High Street up for auction.
A former American diner in Elgin town centre is heading to auction.

The two-storey building at 156 High Street was most recently home to 156 Bar and Grill.

In February, the business closed its doors after four years of trading due to rising costs.

What now for the Elgin High Street building?

Picture of the Elgin High Street building from above.

Now the property is up for auction with a starting price of £100,000.

The sale is being overseen by Future Property Auctions.

The building has a fully fitted diner and commercial kitchen on the first floor with direct access from Elgin’s High Street.

It has seating for 130 people.

Inside the former American diner.

Meanwhile, the second floor currently contains four vacant rooms, which present a development opportunity.

With the potential to transform the floor into more commercial space or residential.

This property is being described as a great opportunity for a new owner to use it themselves or rent out.

Inside the fitted out kitchen.

Why did American diner shut down?

The American-style diner’s owners made the decision to close the restaurant with rising costs “spiralling out of control”.

In a social media post they said running the restaurant had become ‘unsustainable’ – though they did express hope it may yet return.

Our coverage of the closure. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

They wrote: “We are sad to be posting that 156 Bar and Grill will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“Like many other businesses in the area, the increased running costs have spiralled, and it has simply become unsustainable to continue.

“We have relocated as many staff members as possible, and would like to thank them all, along with our customers, for the last few years.

“Hopefully, 156 will not be gone forever, but for now, it is the most prudent option.”

When can I buy it?

The property will go to auction online on Thursday, April 3, at 10 am.

Learn more about it here.

