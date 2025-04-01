Notorious Jailhouse dummy in fake electric chair SAVED as former Elgin nightclub is demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Notorious Jailhouse dummy in fake electric chair SAVED as former Elgin nightclub is demolished

The relic has been preserved as the building is being demolished as part of a new town centre development.

By Sean McAngus
The famous Jailhouse dummy in an electric chair pictured.
The Jailhouse nightclub’s notorious dummy strapped to a fake electric chair has been taken out as part of the demolition of the former Elgin nightspot.

This work is taking place as part of a new South Street mixed-use redevelopment.

The fake electric chair.

The future of the well-known item, and several others from the complex, is unclear at the moment.

However, it is understood that treasured items from buildings like Junners could be auctioned off for charity.

The history of the Jailhouse

The memorable dummy as it appeared when the Jailhouse was open. Image: Mark Russell

During the 1990s, the Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin was known as the go-to spot for locals.

It was renowned for its cage where dancers could get the spotlight on Friday and Saturday nights.

And at midnight, somewhat bizarrely, a dummy would be placed in a fake electric chair and fried.

The dummy inside the former nightclub. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The American prison-themed nightclub was open for 18 months before a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close.

Despite being open for just a short time, it has certainly left a lasting impression.

Some of the painted murals. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What is the demolition work in Elgin for?

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

The remains of the Jailhouse can be seen at the top right of this drone image. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Newmarket Bar, Junners buildings, former Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre and Jailhouse are all getting demolished.

Once completed, all that will be left will be a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners.

Then work will start on the new buildings which will house a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Artist impression of completed project. Image: Moray Council

