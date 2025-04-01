Notorious Jailhouse dummy in fake electric chair SAVED as former Elgin nightclub is demolished

The Jailhouse nightclub’s notorious dummy strapped to a fake electric chair has been taken out as part of the demolition of the former Elgin nightspot.

This work is taking place as part of a new South Street mixed-use redevelopment.

The future of the well-known item, and several others from the complex, is unclear at the moment.

However, it is understood that treasured items from buildings like Junners could be auctioned off for charity.

The history of the Jailhouse

During the 1990s, the Jailhouse nightclub in Elgin was known as the go-to spot for locals.

It was renowned for its cage where dancers could get the spotlight on Friday and Saturday nights.

And at midnight, somewhat bizarrely, a dummy would be placed in a fake electric chair and fried.

The American prison-themed nightclub was open for 18 months before a blaze engulfed the building and forced it to close.

Despite being open for just a short time, it has certainly left a lasting impression.

What is the demolition work in Elgin for?

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

The Newmarket Bar, Junners buildings, former Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre and Jailhouse are all getting demolished.

Once completed, all that will be left will be a C-listed archway at the entrance to the former Junners.

Then work will start on the new buildings which will house a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

