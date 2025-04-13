Royal Mail to make £225,000 repairs after Raac concrete discovery at Elgin vehicle maintenance workshop

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

There are updates this week on work to revive a former Elgin hotel site.

An expansion has been given the go-ahead at Moray Crematorium.

And the Royal Mail has commissioned work totalling £225,000 to repair the roof on their vehicle workshop in Elgin after potentially dangerous Raac concrete was discovered.

First though, we look at how a chipper could return to Findhorn.

SUBMITTED: Return for Findhorn chipper

Former Findhorn chipper The Bunty could be serving up fish and chips once again.

The building was most recently home to the Findhorn Pottery shop before they closed down and moved on.

Now Ian Cargill has submitted a change of use application to turn the premises into a fish and chips takeaway again.

APPROVED: Expansion plans for Moray Crematorium

In November, we first detailed Moray Crematorium’s expansion plans.

These included a new office building and extending the current crematorium too.

The business just outside Buckie wanted to increase their capacity for business growth.

Now a building warrant has approved for £14,500 worth of work at the crematorium.

An extension will be built to a steel shed to accommodate a store.

Meanwhile, a family room will be created inside an existing office.

Dignity Funeral Directors has been represented by WD Harley.

SUBMITTED: Plans for derelict pub site in Elgin

New life could be given to the former Pinegrove Hotel site in Elgin.

The land has been empty for almost six years.

Earlier this week, we revealed how Springfield Properties wanted to build eight new flats on the land in the east of Elgin.

Each apartment will have an open plan kitchen and living area, two large bedrooms and plenty of storage.

APPROVED: Repairs to building near Elgin delivery office

Royal Mail bosses will spend £225,000 on making repairs to their vehicle maintenance workshop’s Raac roof in Elgin.

A building warrant has been approved for remediation work at the building which is near their delivery office at 250 High Street.

Raac is light-weight, cheaper concrete that has air bubbles in it. The material was popular in construction between the 1950s and 1990s but has a limited lifespan.

Worries have been raised the material is prone to sudden failures, particularly when exposed to water.

Expensive repairs had to be made to Forres Academy after the concrete was discovered there.

This work typically involves removing the failing concrete and replacing it with a more durable material or reinforcing the existing structure to prevent future collapse.

A Royal Mail spokesman said the the Elgin delivery office itself is unaffected.

Previous plans at Royal Mail site in Elgin

Meanwhile, the delivery office currently has empty offices on the first floor up for let.

This site was previously considered by council officials as a new home for the bus station.

However, the relocation plans were scrapped.

