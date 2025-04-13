Royal Mail to make £225,000 repairs after Raac concrete discovery at Elgin vehicle maintenance workshop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Royal Mail to make £225,000 repairs after Raac concrete discovery at Elgin vehicle maintenance workshop

This week's Moray planning round-up also includes the potential return of a Findhorn fish and chip shop, new life for former Elgin hotel site and work at Moray Crematorium.

By Sean McAngus
The Royal Mail delivery office in Elgin pictured is unaffected. However, work will be carried out on a building nearby. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
The Royal Mail delivery office in Elgin pictured is unaffected. However, work will be carried out on a building nearby. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Sit back and enjoy this week’s planning news.

There are updates this week on work to revive a former Elgin hotel site.

An expansion has been given the go-ahead at Moray Crematorium.

And the Royal Mail has commissioned work totalling £225,000 to repair the roof on their vehicle workshop in Elgin after potentially dangerous Raac concrete was discovered.

First though, we look at how a chipper could return to Findhorn.

SUBMITTED: Return for Findhorn chipper

Former Findhorn chipper The Bunty could be serving up fish and chips once again.

The building was most recently home to the Findhorn Pottery shop before they closed down and moved on.

Now Ian Cargill has submitted a change of use application to turn the premises into a fish and chips takeaway again.

 

The building pictured when it used to be a chipper.

APPROVED: Expansion plans for Moray Crematorium

In November, we first detailed Moray Crematorium’s expansion plans.

These included a new office building and extending the current crematorium too.

The business just outside Buckie wanted to increase their capacity for business growth.

Moray Crematorium. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Now a building warrant has approved for £14,500 worth of work at the crematorium.

An extension will be built to a steel shed to accommodate a store.

Meanwhile, a family room will be created inside an existing office.

Dignity Funeral Directors has been represented by WD Harley.

SUBMITTED: Plans for derelict pub site in Elgin

New life could be given to the former Pinegrove Hotel site in Elgin.

The land has been empty for almost six years.

Looking across derelict Pinegrove Hotel site.
Former site of the Pinegrove Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this week, we revealed how Springfield Properties wanted to build eight new flats on the land in the east of Elgin.

Each apartment will have an open plan kitchen and living area, two large bedrooms and plenty of storage.

APPROVED: Repairs to building near Elgin delivery office

Elgin Royal Mail depot exterior.
The building is near the Royal Mail’s Elgin delivery office which is pictured.

Royal Mail bosses will spend £225,000 on making repairs to their vehicle maintenance workshop’s Raac roof  in Elgin.

A building warrant has been approved for remediation work at the building which is near their delivery office at 250 High Street.

Raac is light-weight, cheaper concrete that has air bubbles in it. The material was popular in construction between the 1950s and 1990s but has a limited lifespan.

Worries have been raised the material is prone to sudden failures, particularly when exposed to water.

Expensive repairs had to be made to Forres Academy after the concrete was discovered there.

This work typically involves removing the failing concrete and replacing it with a more durable material or reinforcing the existing structure to prevent future collapse.

A Royal Mail spokesman said the the Elgin delivery office itself is unaffected.

Previous plans at Royal Mail site in Elgin

Meanwhile, the delivery office currently has empty offices on the first floor up for let.

This site was previously considered by council officials as a new home for the bus station.

However, the relocation plans were scrapped.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

