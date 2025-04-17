Why Elgin dance studio owner has taken on huge challenge of empty town centre building to fulfil childhood dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Why Elgin dance studio owner has taken on huge challenge of empty town centre building to fulfil childhood dream

Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw has transformed the premises, which has had many uses in the past including furniture store Relax and BBC dancing hall.

Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw with her dance teacher Natasha Johnston.
Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw with her dance teacher Natasha Johnston. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

For Zoë Hershaw, the rise of her dance school in Elgin has certainly been rapid.

She set up Zodiac Performing Arts after returning home from London during lockdown after years of being a professional dancer.

It was a childhood dream to run her own business, which had become a reality.

Initially she had been running the dance studio at the Elgin Business Centre on Maisondieu Road.

Now, soaring demand has encouraged her to move into the heart of Elgin with town centre premises at 9 – 11 Lossie Wynd and transform the vacant spot into a specialist dance and performing studio.

Why move into Elgin town centre was needed?

Zoe says the dance academy had been quickly outgrown their last premises with just under 200 people now taking part in classes.

She said: “It’s been fantastic how quickly it’s grown.

“I think having many performances in the local area over last two years has helped the school grow.

Natasha Johnston and Zoë Hershaw outside zodiac dance studio in elgin
Natasha Johnston and Zoë Hershaw outside the building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It has been great to see more kids through the door. The classes vary in size and overall we have got just under 200 people which is crazy.

“So we needed a new place, but luckily we got this one.”

The two-storey building has played many roles over the years.

The premises was used by the BBC as a dance hall.

It was recently home to furniture store Relax, which closed in 2018 after 32 years in business.

Outside the zodiac dance studio in elgin
New home for dance school Zodiac Performing Arts. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The last tenant before the new dance school was Curves, which specialised in strength training and cardio for women.

She said: “The history of the building is really interesting.

“For years it was a BBC dance hall, so where all the dances were hosted by the BBC.

Northport was in there too and the furniture store Relax.

“Curves was most recently here and now we have the dance academy inside this beautiful old building which I feel super lucky to be in.”

How the opportunity came about with the building?

Last year, she first spotted the building was being marketed by CCL Property and got to look around it.

However, it was only for sale.

In the end, the building owner changed his mind and agreed to lease the premises to Zodiac Performing Arts.

Inside the zodiac dance studio in elgin.
Inside the transformed space. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Zoe said: “I had seen the property on the CCL website and Coralie Pickering has been an incredible help.

“I came to view it, however the landlord at the time only was looking to sell and I wasn’t in the position to buy.

“After keeping tabs on it and keeping in touch with Coralie the owner then turned around and said he would rent it out.”

Dance teacher Natasha Johnston and owner Zoë Hershaw
Dance teacher Natasha Johnston and owner Zoë Hershaw. Image:Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The first floor has already been renovated and has been opened to be used for classes.

Meanwhile, the ground floor will be renovated during the summer holidays.

Zoe said: “It is surreal to have the whole building as the business keeps growing.

“The main hall upstairs is so massive which helps with the rising number of classes we have.

“From now until the summer holidays, all the classes will be held upstairs.

zodiac dance studio in elgin
The dance studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She added: “Then during those holidays, the ground floor will renovated and then afterwards, we plan to hold smaller classes downstairs and the bigger classes upstairs.

“It means we can run two different classes at the same time which is amazing.

“Meanwhile, I’m hoping when we don’t have classes running downstairs, it could be use as a yoga studio or by other people.”

She praised family friend Sandy Duncan for all his incredible work with the renovation.

Natasha Johnston and Zoë Hershaw
Natasha Johnston and Zoë Hershaw. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

She hopes being in the Elgin town centre can help boost footfall.

Zoe added: “So being smack bang in the centre of town is fantastic.

“I think it is great for getting some footfall into Elgin town centre.

“Also it means parents can have a coffee in the local coffee shops while the classes are happening.

“It also helps having a big car park behind us too.”

Read more Elgin stories:

Conversation