Gallery: Memorable moments at the Moray Marathon

Runners have been taking to the streets of Moray to take in the scenery and raise funds for charity.

Chilled Running brought back Moray Marathon for another year on April 13.

The route started and ended at Morriston Playing Field running track.

After leaving Elgin, the runners travelled the coastal road passing Cummingston, Hopeman and Covesea before running through the beautiful beach town of Lossiemouth.

The famous Lossie Bridge was the ideal spot for family and friends to support the runners.

Runners were guided by marshals and painted arrows back to Morriston where one lap of the track completed the marathon.

The Moray Marathon is the only spring road marathon in the North & East of Scotland this year.

Chilled Running, event organisers, support Logan’s Fund charity, a Scotland-based children’s cancer charity. A percentage of every race entry is donated to Logan’s Fund. Last year they donated £1080.

