Moray

Dilapidated Cooper Park toilet block to be transformed into Elgin cafe as part of huge regeneration project

Moray Council are behind the cafe plans in the popular park.

By Sean McAngus
The Cooper Park toilet block which could be transformed.
A rundown toilet block in Elgin’s Cooper Park could be set for a major makeover.

Moray Council wants to transform the loos beside the bowling green in the popular park into a cafe.

The proposals are part of the wider regeneration project funded by £18.3m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

The plans include an extension to the building and alterations to turn it into a cafe.

Artist impression of toilet block.
Artist impression of refurbished toilet block. Image: Moray Council

Meanwhile, the facility will also have changing places toilet to support park users.

The cafe will have indoor and outdoor seating with improvements to enhance the toilets and the visitor experience at Cooper Park.

Other work on Cooper Park

Meanwhile, Moray Council has revealed improvement works are expected to start early next year on the Cooper Park pond.

Work will include improving the water quality, biodiversity and overall environment of the well-known spot.

Artist impression of Cooper Park refurbished.
How Cooper Park could look after the work is done. Image: Moray Council

The pond restoration will support active use with accessible walkways, biodiversity planting and new seating.

And create a vibrant and engaging space for visitors to enjoy.

Moray Council’s economic development and infrastructure services committee chairman Marc Macrae has welcomed this “step forward” in the transformation of Cooper Park.

Councillor Marc Macrae.
He said: “These improvements will create better facilities and outdoor spaces, ensuring the park remains a key attraction for both residents and visitors.

“With the Levelling Up Fund, we’re investing in projects that will enhance the local area and provide lasting benefits to the community.”

Click here to read the full application.

MBLA Design Ltd is representing the local authority in these cafe plans.

Conversation