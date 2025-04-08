Elgin biomass plants attracts more than 50 objections amidst complaints about smell and road safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

Elgin biomass plants attracts more than 50 objections amidst complaints about smell and road safety

The controversial proposal will be discussed with the developer before councillors make a final decision on the plans.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impression of gas plant.
A visualisation of the plant from the north looking south. Supplied by Arthian/Moray Council.

A UK bioenergy firm will be grilled by councillors as they seek approval for a renewable gas plant near Elgin.

Developer Acorn Bioenergy is eyeing up a site in Longmorn, about two miles south of the town, for an anaerobic digestion plant.

The project has attracted 51 objections who have raised a raft of concerns about the proposals.

Council planners have disputed Acorn Bioenergy’s claims the site is actually renewable, but the developer will be given a chance to defend their application next week.

Google Maps image of A941 at Benriach distillery
Acorn Bioenergy are hoping to transform the field opposite Benriach distillery into a renewable gas plant. Image: Google Maps.

Why Longmorn?

The developer selected the Longmorn site because of it’s proximity to nearby distilleries, which would provide over 80% of the fuel for the plant.

This is Acorn Bioenergy’s first of two projects in Moray with a similar plant planned south of Buckie.

Acorn also has another project on the Black Isle and is expecting a decision from Highland Council in summer of this year.

Once operational, they say the plant would provide enough gas to heat 9,500 homes or convert “almost the whole of Elgin from fossil fuels to renewable heat.”

Nearby distilleries have indicated they would interested in the supplying the plant with their by-products. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Planners recommend councillors deny development

Council planners have scrutinised the development, concluding it will fail to achieve its net zero commitments and actually “produce more greenhouse gas than it removes.”

They cited the lack of clarity on what will happen to the produced CO2.

Planners also said the local economic benefit or the need for the Longmorn site have not been properly demonstrated.

Acorn Bioenergy offered a local contribution of between £150,000 to £250,000 alongside an annual £20,000 community fund but planners have said this is not enough.

Planners stated windfarm developers are expected to contribute £5,000 per megawatt on an annual basis.

If the plant follows similar community benefit rules, the 100,000 megawatt capacity of the plant indicates developer contributions could be in the realm of £500 million.

Artist impression of tree planting at gas plant site.
Acorn Bioenergy have said they will try to offset the visual impact with fencing and tree planting. Image: Arthian/Moray Council.

What have locals said?

Many of the 51 objections were against the development bringing an extra 83 vehicles a day onto an already “notorious” accident-prone stretch of the A941 Elgin to Rothes road.

Heldon Community Council said they were “extremely concerned” about the potential odour from the Longmorn gas plant affecting nearby houses.

One neighbour said the location was not “sensible nor suitable” for the plant in an “already established village.”

Several others objected to the lack of local benefits coming to offset the negatives of the Longmorn gas plant project.

Road closed signs at Fogwatt.
Locals have argued against putting more vehicles and HGVs on the “notorious” A941. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Representatives from Acorn Bioenergy will be asked to present their application to councillors next week.

In the hearing, they will have the opportunity to address the concerns raised by both council planners and members of the public.

Councillors will then decide if the development should go ahead.

What is an anaerobic digestion plant?

The Longmorn gas plant will work by using microbes to break down whisky distillery by-product and agricultural feedstock to produce biogas.

This biogas is then refined into carbon dioxide and biomethane, the latter of which can be injected into the national gas grid.

A view of what the plant could look like from the Benriach cottages. Image: Arthian/Moray Council.

A plant on Acorn Bioenergy’s scale has a capacity of 100 gigawatts (100,000 megawatts) of energy per year.

It also produces a by-product called digestate, which can be used as a fertilizer.

The developer has not made clear what the CO2 would be used for, only that it is “acceptable for all uses” including the production of food and drinks.

