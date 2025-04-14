Phone firm reveals they will not open a new Elgin store almost three months after St Giles closure

Phone company O2 has confirmed they will not open a new Elgin store after being forced from the St Giles Centre.

The phone company previously had an established presence in the shopping centre.

However in January, the Elgin High Street mall shut down after its owner pulled the plug amidst crippling debts.

The shopping centre’s closure made many businesses homeless and searching for new accommodation.

After initially saying they were considering their options, O2 has now confirmed they will not return to Elgin in the short-term.

The company’s nearest stores are in Inverness and Aberdeen.

A spokesman for O2 said: “While we always keep our retail estate under review, there are currently no plans for a new store in Elgin.”

What happened to the other St Giles Centre businesses?

Several Elgin businesss have already found alternative premises after being forced from the St Giles Centre.

EE has already been operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent home in the town.

Bakers Ashers have a new location at 55 Elgin’s High Street.

Ramsdens have recently set up shop on Batchen Street.

Gordon and MacPhail have a new shop and whisky experience at the site of Johnstons.

Box Brand has found a permanent home on Harrow Inn Close and Fab Brows Bar has moved inside Elgin Nail Spa on the High Street.

Meanwhile, it is understood the likes of Argos, Waterstones and Vodafone are still considering a potential return to Elgin.

