Phone firm reveals they will not open a new Elgin store almost three months after St Giles closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Phone firm reveals they will not open a new Elgin store almost three months after St Giles closure

O2 was one of the businesses made homeless by the shutdown of the St Giles Centre.

By Sean McAngus
Security guard locking gates of St Giles Centre.
Security officer Jordan Murphy locked the doors to the St Giles Centre for the last time. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Phone company O2 has confirmed they will not open a new Elgin store after being forced from the St Giles Centre.

The phone company previously had an established presence in the shopping centre.

However in January, the Elgin High Street mall shut down after its owner pulled the plug amidst crippling debts.

The shopping centre’s closure made many businesses homeless and searching for new accommodation.

Inside St Giles Centre.
Inside the St Giles Centre in Elgin on the final day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

After initially saying they were considering their options, O2 has now confirmed they will not return to Elgin in the short-term.

The company’s nearest stores are in Inverness and Aberdeen.

A spokesman for O2 said: “While we always keep our retail estate under review, there are currently no plans for a new store in Elgin.”

What happened to the other St Giles Centre businesses?

Several Elgin businesss have already found alternative premises after being forced from the St Giles Centre.

EE has already been operating a store from a truck on the Plainstones as they hunt for a new permanent home in the town.

EE guide Lisa McGilvray pictured inside the truck. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Bakers Ashers have a new location at 55 Elgin’s High Street.

Ramsdens have recently set up shop on Batchen Street.

Gordon and MacPhail have a new shop and whisky experience at the site of Johnstons.

Box Brand has found a permanent home on Harrow Inn Close and Fab Brows Bar has moved inside Elgin Nail Spa on the High Street.

Meanwhile, it is understood the likes of Argos, Waterstones and Vodafone are still considering a potential return to Elgin.

Read more about Elgin:

Conversation