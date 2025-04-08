Seven sellers raided in Elgin and Lossiemouth as dog sniffs out illegal cigarettes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven sellers raided in Elgin and Lossiemouth as dog sniffs out illegal cigarettes

A quantity of tobacco was seized from shops and licensed premises across Moray.

By Michelle Henderson
Search Dog Rosie on the steps outside Moray Council alongside bag of seiezed cigarettes.
Tobacco search dog Rosie searched seven premises in an attempt to crack down on the sale of illegal cigarettes. Image: Moray Council.

Raids have been carried out at seven Moray premises as part of a crackdown on the sale of illegal cigarettes.

Retail and licensed premises in both Lossiemouth and Elgin were searched by enforcement officers in a bid to identify points of sale for illicit tobacco.

The raids form part of a nationwide crackdown on the illegal activity, which has spiked in recent months.

Tips shared with the council’s trading standards team suggested an increase in activity within certain businesses.

That prompted raids at a number of potential hot spots.

Cars parked in Elgin city centre.
Premises in Elgin were searched by enforcement officers. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Moray enforcement officers teamed up with tobacco search dog ‘Rosie’ and her handler for the operation.

And their efforts proved fruitful, with a quantity of illicit tobacco seized from shops and licenced premises.

A report will now be submitted to HMRC.

Crackdown on sale of illegal cigarettes in Moray

Councillor Marc Macrae, chairman of Moray Council’s Economic Development and Infrastructure Services Committee, which covers Trading Standards, said efforts to track down those responsible will continue.

He said: “The sale and supply of illicit tobacco will remain a focus of attention for our Trading Standards team.

“The trade in illegal cigarettes and tobacco has a harmful effect on legitimate sellers.

“And it can have a costly financial and reputational impact on those found to be selling it illegally.

“Our team will continue to respond to reports received from the public to target businesses that choose to ignore the law and engage in this harmful activity”.

