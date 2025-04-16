Inside Ramsdens’ response to St Giles Centre chaos from being left homeless in Elgin to opening new store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Ramsdens’ response to St Giles Centre chaos from being left homeless in Elgin to opening new store

Chief executive Peter Kenyon lifted the lid to the Press and Journal about the St Giles Centre closure and why town centres are still key for the business.

The new Ramsdens store on Batchen Street.
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Ramsdens may have 170 stores nationwide, but chief executive Peter Kenyon has revealed he was truly in uncharted territory following the shock closure of the St Giles Shopping Centre.

The Elgin mall was closed in January after the owner pulled the plug amidst crippling debts.

Businesses were given less than two weeks to vacant the building and find new premises with many left homeless in the process.

Mr Kenyon has nearly 20 years experience leading the firm, but says he has never experienced anything like the events that unfolded.

Ramsdens CEO Peter Kenyon.

The business had been in the shopping centre for 15 years but had been given less than 14 days to get out.

Less than three months later, Ramsdens is the first national chain from the St Giles Centre to establish a permanent new home in Elgin.

Mr Kenyon said: “We’ve got 170 stores and bought and sold a few in between and have never experienced something like this.

“Usually the landlord goes into admistration and then the administrator seeks to find a buyer.

“Usually the shops are unaffected and just continue and debts are sorted out.

Ramsdens store in St Giles Centre.
“Obviously on this occasion, the landlord and council have absolutely fallen out and the landlord has now filed for liquidation.”

He added: “We told the staff very early on that was our intention was to stay, so they were quite relieved.

“We’ve built a good solid business up over the 15 years we have been in Elgin.

“Yes, we had been always looking to stay.”

Opening new store on Batchen Street

It was a rapid response to the St Giles Centre crisis as Mr Kenyon travelled up to Elgin from Middlesbrough in the north of England on a mission to find a new store.

In the meantime. staff were relocated to the Inverness shop.

For Mr Kenyon, the new store was always going to have a town centre spot.

Last month, they opened up in new premises at 12 Batchen Street, which was previously home to the LCTG hairdressers.

Staff outside the new Ramsdens store.

He said: “The new store had to be in the town centre.

“We’re a community business which serves the people within the towns that we operate in.

“I went up myself to Elgin as a decision had to be made quickly.

“Having the bus station nearby and where people walked was a big factor.

“We had a good look at the town, considering where footfall might move to.”

Inside St Giles Centre.
He added: “Also, people often come out at the Poundland side of the High Street so it was key to have it nearby.

“The unit on Batchen Street happened to be vacant, and it worked for us in terms of the space it offered and our ability to deliver our services.

“It is bigger store than the last one, which is great too.”

On adding something different to  Batchen Street

Batchen Street continues to be hailed as a roaring success in Elgin with its strong offering of cafes and shops.

How then might a national pawnbroker fit in alongside the existing traders?

Mr Kenyon added: “While I think Batchen Street leans more toward coffee shops than retail, with just a few small retailers, I believe we’ve got a strong customer offering that will hopefully draw people down the street to see what we have in store.

Batchen Street pictured.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The new store is bright and modern—the lights will be shining, and there’ll be a friendly face inside.

“Also it is great to breathe new life into the shop.”

He has thanked CCL Property for help.

Ramsdens did consider High Street move

Mr Kenyon revealed Ramsdens had conisdered moving from the St Giles Centre to the Elgin High Street in the past.

He said: “We did look at potentially looking on the High Street around two to three years ago.

Elgin from the sky. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We were tucked in a corner in the St Giles and the centre had lost some tenants.

“However, we still had a lot of loyal customers that came to us in the corner.

“So if you like, we didn’t necessarily need to move onto the High Street.

“Over the first few weeks of opening the new store, I have been extremely pleased with the performance.

“At the end of the day, we want to be where people are.”

