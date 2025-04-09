Elgin nursery faces closure ‘unless experienced manager is found’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Elgin nursery faces closure ‘unless experienced manager is found’

An unqualified leisure centre boss has been running the nursery since the manager left.

By Ross Hempseed
Rainbow Castle Nursery in Elgin. Image: Supplied.
A Moray nursery could be forced to close if a new manager cannot be found following a “weak” inspection report.

Rainbow Castle Childcare, near Moray Leisure Centre, Elgin, was assessed by the Care Inspectorate on March 25.

While inspectors identified several positives, leadership was rated as “weak” due to the manager planning to leave their post.

This means oversight of the nursery would fall to the leisure centre manager, who, according to inspectors, “does not have a childcare qualification nor the experience and capacity to run a busy childcare setting”.

As a result, inspectors issued a requirement for the nursery to ensure a suitable candidate is in place to oversee operations by September 1.

Moray Leisure, which provides the service, does not have qualified staff to take on the management position. Recruitment efforts to fill the vacancy continue.

Bosses say they want someone who can “hit the ground running” at Rainbow Castle Nursery.

Rainbow Castle Nursery at risk of closing due to manager shortage

Parents with children at Rainbow Castle have now been warned that the last day of the current session, Friday June 27, could be the final day of operations.

Currently, the nursery cares for 57 children aged two to five.

That number is expected to remain the same next year. This puts dozens of families at risk of losing vital childcare should the nursery close.

On Monday April 7, Rainbow Castle’s dedicated staff were informed that a redundancy consultation had been launched.

Moray Leisure says this gives 13 staff members time to prepare for all potential outcomes — the worst-case scenario being full closure.

A spokesperson stated: “A final decision on the operation of Rainbow Castle Childcare will be made on Monday May 12.

“Rainbow Castle Childcare’s senior practitioners are temporarily acting in the manager role to support current operations.

“Moray Leisure is working with Moray Council to create a plan which includes how to manage and support parents to relocate to other nurseries should this be required.”

Conversation