Elgin nursery faces closure ‘unless experienced manager is found’

A Moray nursery could be forced to close if a new manager cannot be found following a “weak” inspection report.

Rainbow Castle Childcare, near Moray Leisure Centre, Elgin, was assessed by the Care Inspectorate on March 25.

While inspectors identified several positives, leadership was rated as “weak” due to the manager planning to leave their post.

This means oversight of the nursery would fall to the leisure centre manager, who, according to inspectors, “does not have a childcare qualification nor the experience and capacity to run a busy childcare setting”.

As a result, inspectors issued a requirement for the nursery to ensure a suitable candidate is in place to oversee operations by September 1.

Moray Leisure, which provides the service, does not have qualified staff to take on the management position. Recruitment efforts to fill the vacancy continue.

Bosses say they want someone who can “hit the ground running” at Rainbow Castle Nursery.

Rainbow Castle Nursery at risk of closing due to manager shortage

Parents with children at Rainbow Castle have now been warned that the last day of the current session, Friday June 27, could be the final day of operations.

Currently, the nursery cares for 57 children aged two to five.

That number is expected to remain the same next year. This puts dozens of families at risk of losing vital childcare should the nursery close.

On Monday April 7, Rainbow Castle’s dedicated staff were informed that a redundancy consultation had been launched.

Moray Leisure says this gives 13 staff members time to prepare for all potential outcomes — the worst-case scenario being full closure.

A spokesperson stated: “A final decision on the operation of Rainbow Castle Childcare will be made on Monday May 12.

“Rainbow Castle Childcare’s senior practitioners are temporarily acting in the manager role to support current operations.

“Moray Leisure is working with Moray Council to create a plan which includes how to manage and support parents to relocate to other nurseries should this be required.”