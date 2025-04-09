Freedom of Moray: How heroic locals could soon be rewarded with the region’s highest honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Freedom of Moray: How heroic locals could soon be rewarded with the region’s highest honour

The Freedom of Moray has been awarded to four people and groups in the last 25 years - who will be next?

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Heather Stanning holding two gold medals.
Olympic rower Heather Stanning received the Freedom of Moray in 2016. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council is proposing new rules which could change who can receive its highest level of praise.

The changes look to open up the award to heroic locals who have “undertaken acts of heroism” by coming to the aid of Moray citizens.

The framed scroll is the highest honour a local authority can award an individual, group or organisation.

The most recent Freedom of Moray was awarded in June last year to the entire Royal Regiment of Scotland in recognition of their service to Moray and Scotland.

Drone image of Elgin High Street.
The Royal Regiment of Scotland paraded down Elgin’s High Street to receive the award. Image by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

How could you earn the Freedom of Moray?

The council wants to extend the award beyond those with outstanding service or exceptional contribution to Moray.

Previous recipients included businesspeople, military figures and an Olympic athlete.

Heroic deeds by people in, or linked to the Moray area will now be eligible to receive the honour.

Similarly, anyone who has “undertaken acts of heroism” to aid Moray citizens could also be in with a chance.

Then Moray Council convenor Shona Morrison presents Grenville Johnston with his Freedom of Moray during a dinner in 2020 marking his retirement. Image: RAF Lossiemouth/Moray Council.

The honour is also open to people who have made “an exceptional contribution to international peace or democracy, worthy of recognition on behalf of the people of Moray.”

Recipients are presented with a framed Freedom of Moray scroll, at a cost of £80 to the council.

The recipient of the Freedom of Moray is also invited to a civic reception with “appropriate hospitality afforded.”

Who else has received the Freedom of Moray?

The Freedom of Moray has been issued four times since the turn of the millennium.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland was awarded the framed scroll in a ceremony last year.

The other three recipients are:

  • 2020: Grenville Johnston – The Lord Lieutenant of Moray from 2005-2020.
  • 2016: Heather Stanning – Double Olympic gold medal rower at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
  • 2008: Gordon Baxter – Late president of Baxter’s Food Group.

The RAF Lossiemouth base also received the honour in 1992 after the Gulf War.

Heather Stanning receiving the Freedom of Moray in 2016
Heather Stanning receives the Freedom of Moray from then Moray Council Convenor Allan Wright in 2016. Image: Moray Council.

New rules seek limit on number of nominations

Alongside the opportunity for heroic actors, the council is also looking to limit the number of scrolls which can be handed out.

Council officers have recommended a new maximum of two nominations in any given five-year council term.

Councillors have to approve each nomination with a two-thirds majority vote, but the limit could stop any over-awarding of the Freedom honour.

The council also plans to open up a new register detailing all the people who have received the award.

