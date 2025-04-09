Freedom of Moray: How heroic locals could soon be rewarded with the region’s highest honour

Moray Council is proposing new rules which could change who can receive its highest level of praise.

The changes look to open up the award to heroic locals who have “undertaken acts of heroism” by coming to the aid of Moray citizens.

The framed scroll is the highest honour a local authority can award an individual, group or organisation.

The most recent Freedom of Moray was awarded in June last year to the entire Royal Regiment of Scotland in recognition of their service to Moray and Scotland.

How could you earn the Freedom of Moray?

The council wants to extend the award beyond those with outstanding service or exceptional contribution to Moray.

Previous recipients included businesspeople, military figures and an Olympic athlete.

Heroic deeds by people in, or linked to the Moray area will now be eligible to receive the honour.

Similarly, anyone who has “undertaken acts of heroism” to aid Moray citizens could also be in with a chance.

The honour is also open to people who have made “an exceptional contribution to international peace or democracy, worthy of recognition on behalf of the people of Moray.”

Recipients are presented with a framed Freedom of Moray scroll, at a cost of £80 to the council.

The recipient of the Freedom of Moray is also invited to a civic reception with “appropriate hospitality afforded.”

Who else has received the Freedom of Moray?

The Freedom of Moray has been issued four times since the turn of the millennium.

The Royal Regiment of Scotland was awarded the framed scroll in a ceremony last year.

The other three recipients are:

2020: Grenville Johnston – The Lord Lieutenant of Moray from 2005-2020.

2016: Heather Stanning – Double Olympic gold medal rower at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

2008: Gordon Baxter – Late president of Baxter’s Food Group.

The RAF Lossiemouth base also received the honour in 1992 after the Gulf War.

New rules seek limit on number of nominations

Alongside the opportunity for heroic actors, the council is also looking to limit the number of scrolls which can be handed out.

Council officers have recommended a new maximum of two nominations in any given five-year council term.

Councillors have to approve each nomination with a two-thirds majority vote, but the limit could stop any over-awarding of the Freedom honour.

The council also plans to open up a new register detailing all the people who have received the award.

