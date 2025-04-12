How Pop Shop owner’s Elgin expansion dreams are coming true with transformation of former Masonic Lodge into gaming venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

How Pop Shop owner’s Elgin expansion dreams are coming true with transformation of former Masonic Lodge into gaming venue

Peter Ralston has revealed how the unusual opportunity has come around with Kilmolymock Lodge and his plans for the space.

Peter Ralston behind the till at The Pop Shop surrounded by merchandise.
Pop Shop owner Peter Ralston inside his current shop. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

For almost 10 years, Peter Ralston has run Pop Shop at Elgin’s Thunderton Place.

The town centre business was born from his passion for gaming and collectables.

It grew from buying and selling collectables on eBay to opening up a shop in the heart of the town centre.

He ploughed £10,000 of his savings into the business alongside a £250 grant from The Princes Trust to get him started with some stock.

Peter Ralston holding Pokemon box.
Peter Ralston pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Around three years ago, he even expanded into upstairs, turning a former beauty salon into a space for board game enthusiasts.

Peter has been dreaming of finding bigger premises to expand the business even further for a while.

Now the shop is getting closer to moving into a larger spot.

This isn’t any ordinary shop unit in the town centre though, it’s the former Masonic Lodge at 12 Academy Street.

Why a former masonic lodge could be perfect home for Pop Shop

For years, the owners of the Kilmolymock Lodge have been carrying out work to convert the building into a commercial space.

Peter said: “I was first told about the spot by Andrew Mulholland at Hunted Cow Studios, who had looked around it before.

“He asked if I had a look before and I didn’t even know it was available.

“Then I was shown around the building by Anna Rogers from Moray Chamber of Commerce. 

Kilmolymock Lodge is on Elgin’s Academy Street on the fringes of the town centre.

“At first I thought it was going to be out of my price range just because of how big the building was.

“However, it has worked out and I’m really excited about it.”

He wants to have a gaming hall on the ground floor and a room to serve food, teas and coffees for the gamers.

Meanwhile, he plans to move the current Pop Shop to the first floor of the new building.

Peter says the two-storey building will become a larger version of the current store.

However, they are still awaiting planning permission for the change of use.

The gaming space will be in the hall at the back of the building.

Peter said: “For at least five years we’ve really needed a bigger space but there just hasn’t been anywhere suitable.

“We did make use of the upstairs area but there was still nowhere bigger to move into —until now.

“The new place is huge, about five times the size of where we are now based on the floor plan.

“We still need to wait for change of use permission, however I’m really excited about it.”

Opportunities to grow tournaments

Peter hopes the new venue will allow him to hold bigger tournaments for gamers from Elgin and beyond.

In recent times, these events have attracted enthusiasts from all over Scotland.

Meanwhile, he currently runs games sessions three nights a week upstairs for people to come in and play.

Peter Ralston hopes to build on the tournaments they currently host. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “It would be great to have bigger tournaments for games like Warhammer 40,000.

“At the moment we can only have around 16 people in a tournament and in the new place we will be able to double that at least.

“It will be amazing too as tournaments are where most games stores like us take in extra income.”

Elgin town centre
Outside Pop Shop’s current home on Thunderton Place Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In the meantime, Pop Shop will continue to operate at 24 Thunderton Place.

He is hoping to open the new location as soon as he possibly can.

