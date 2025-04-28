How nearly £100,000 has helped five businesses to remain in Elgin town centre after St Giles Centre closure

St Giles businesses claimed £94,000 from a funding pot aimed at helping them stay in Elgin town centre.

In February, Moray Council allocated £250,000 in funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to create the grant scheme to assist businesses directly affected by the St Giles Centre closure.

The fund aimed to encourage them to stay in Elgin town centre, with grants available to help with relocation, refurbishment, and operational costs.

Now the local authority has revealed less than half of the cash was claimed.

The shopping centre’s closure made 14 businesses homeless.

Seven of them have stayed in Elgin so far, including Gordon MacPhail, who moved near Johnstons, and EE, who has a mobile van on the Plainstones.

Out of that amount, five businesses benefited from the grant scheme.

Who has the fund helped?

Elgin councillor Jérémie Fernandes praised businesses for bouncing back and remaining in the town centre.

National pawnbroker Ramsdens has a new store at 12 Batchen Street.

Meanwhile, Ashers Bakery is at 55 High Street and Fab Brows Bar is welcoming customers at 77 High Street.

Box Brand is at 14 Harrow Inn Close next door to their sister business IT Central.

And Moray School Bank has relocated to 4 Lossie Wynd.

These businesses were all supported by the fund.

Jérémie said: “I’m really pleased to see how this grant has helped businesses get back on their feet and continue trading here in Elgin.

“It’s brilliant to see them settled into new premises in the town centre and still serving the local community.

“It shows just how resilient our business owners are.

“If there’s anyone else still needing support after the closure of the St Giles Centre, I’d really encourage you to get in touch with the Task Force.

“Every business makes a difference to the life and vibrancy of our town centre and it would be good to see more stay in Elgin.”

Meanwhile, Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf was happy to help with the fund.

She added: “It’s great to see that almost £100k has been claimed by local businesses to help their relocation after the sudden closure of the St Giles Shopping Centre.

“The affected businesses were in an extremely difficult position and under strict time pressures.

“We were pleased to work in partnership to get this fund up and running and this fund, linked with the support from our Town Centres Development Manager Anna Rogers, has enabled positive outcomes for a number of affected businesses.”