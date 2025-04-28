How nearly £100,000 has helped five businesses to remain in Elgin town centre after St Giles Centre closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

How nearly £100,000 has helped five businesses to remain in Elgin town centre after St Giles Centre closure

Less than half of the cash from a grant scheme was claimed and five businesses were supported.

By Sean McAngus
St Giles Centre exterior.
St Giles Centre.

St Giles businesses claimed £94,000 from a funding pot aimed at helping them stay in Elgin town centre.

In February, Moray Council allocated £250,000 in funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to create the grant scheme to assist businesses directly affected by the St Giles Centre closure.

The fund aimed to encourage them to stay in Elgin town centre, with grants available to help with relocation, refurbishment, and operational costs.

Now the local authority has revealed less than half of the cash was claimed.

Inside St Giles Centre.
Inside the shopping centre before it closed.

The shopping centre’s closure made 14 businesses homeless.

Seven of them have stayed in Elgin so far, including Gordon MacPhail, who moved near Johnstons, and EE, who has a mobile van on the Plainstones.

Out of that amount, five businesses benefited from the grant scheme.

Who has the fund helped?

The new Ramsdens store on Batchen Street.

Elgin councillor Jérémie Fernandes praised businesses for bouncing back and remaining in the town centre.

National pawnbroker Ramsdens has a new store at 12 Batchen Street.

Meanwhile, Ashers Bakery is at 55 High Street and Fab Brows Bar is welcoming customers at 77 High Street.

Box Brand is at 14 Harrow Inn Close next door to their sister business IT Central.

And Moray School Bank has relocated to 4 Lossie Wynd.

These businesses were all supported by the fund.

Elgin North councilor Jérémie Fernandes pictured.

Jérémie said: “I’m really pleased to see how this grant has helped businesses get back on their feet and continue trading here in Elgin.

“It’s brilliant to see them settled into new premises in the town centre and still serving the local community.

“It shows just how resilient our business owners are.

“If there’s anyone else still needing support after the closure of the St Giles Centre, I’d really encourage you to get in touch with the Task Force.

“Every business makes a difference to the life and vibrancy of our town centre and it would be good to see more stay in Elgin.”

Sarah Medcraf, of Moray Chamber of Commerce
Sarah Medcraf, of Moray Chamber of Commerce. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf was happy to help with the fund.

She added: “It’s great to see that almost £100k has been claimed by local businesses to help their relocation after the sudden closure of the St Giles Shopping Centre.

“The affected businesses were in an extremely difficult position and under strict time pressures.

“We were pleased to work in partnership to get this fund up and running and this fund, linked with the support from our Town Centres Development Manager Anna Rogers, has enabled positive outcomes for a number of affected businesses.”

Conversation