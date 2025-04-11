Elgin Bid to fold after being rejected by businesses: What does it mean for future of town centre?

Businesses have rejected renewing Elgin Bid in a narrow vote that divided town centre traders.

Supporters of the organisation backed the group’s efforts to address empty properties, control the growing gull population and keep the High Street tidy.

Opponents though say they were not getting value for money on a levy they have no choice but to pay at a time of tightening bills.

The result of the ballot of Elgin town centre businesses was extremely close with 69 opposing another five-year term for Bid while just 63 backed the group – 290 eligible firms didn’t vote at all.

However, figures published by Moray Council show the value of businesses backing Bid was almost treble those that opposed it.

It likely means that while the organisation found favour with larger firms, smaller businesses voted overwhelmingly to reject it.

Could Christmas really be cancelled in Elgin?

Since its formation in 2010, Elgin Bid has organised the Christmas decorations and big festive switch-on in the town centre.

Unless a new group steps forward, it means that any kind of celebration in the town centre this year is at risk.

Elgin Bid has also been responsible for funding work to address rising worries from gulls in the town centre, including using lasers, drones and scarers.

The group says it is ceasing operations immediately, meaning any work that was planned for the summer season will likely be cancelled.

The organisation is also responsible for the Elgin Gift Card, additional street cleaning in the town centre and providing advice about where businesses can secure funding.

Elgin Bid ‘proud’ of achievements in last 15 years

In an e-mail to members following the result, Elgin Bid told businesses they were proud of the work done since 2010.

It read: “We want to sincerely thank everyone who supported Elgin Bid in the recent renewal ballot.

“This marks the end of a chapter that has seen Elgin Bid deliver a wide range of initiatives aimed at improving the town centre – from events and promotions to direct business support, partnerships, and environmental improvements.

“We are proud of what’s been achieved, and grateful to the businesses who have supported that work.

“The Bid will now begin a formal wind-down process and our team will ensure this is carried out smoothly and responsibly.”

Elgin Bid director questions who will pick up group’s mission

Labour Elgin South councillor John Divers has been on the Bid’s board since its formation 15 years ago.

He believes the demise of the group could have a negative impact on regeneration efforts in the town centre while the future of the St Giles Centre also remains unknown.

And he questioned the decision of other councillors who voted in favour of Moray Council abstaining in the ballot.

Mr Divers said: “There’s been all this work going on between Moray Council and Elgin Bid to get this regeneration work going, including at the old M&Co which was just about to start.

“Elgin Bid brought footfall into the town centre, there’s no doubt about that. Whether it was keeping the High Street tidier, deterring seagulls or through events, it was all aimed at footfall.

“The big question now is who will pick up that mantle now? I really don’t know who it’ll be.

“Others in the council have suggested Moray Chamber of Commerce or the Federation of Small Businesses, but that’s not really their role.

“I think some councillors just didn’t think it through. This could have a big impact on the council’s finances, which will affect taxpayers, much more than the £16,000 levy we paid Bid every year.”

‘Up to Elgin businesses to decide town centre future’

SNP Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes was among those in the chambers who backed Moray Council’s decision to abstain in the vote on the future of Elgin Bid.

Today he explained the result will now allow businesses in the town centre to decide the best way forward.

He said: “Given how close the vote was, it reinforces that Moray Council made the right decision in choosing to abstain.

“Taking a position would have influenced the outcome in a way that didn’t fairly reflect the views of the business community.

“If a majority had backed the renewal, the council would have fully supported the Bid.

“But ultimately, that decision rightly belongs to the businesses themselves. Now, it’s for them to consider the next steps and decide on a structure that best meets their needs.”

However, Labour Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith believes the decision not to take a stance on the future of Bid influenced the process.

He said: “The result means there will be no unified business voice going forward and it puts in jeopardy things like the farmers markets and the fight against seagulls.

“I think that the SNP and Tory councillors who voted to prevent Moray Council taking a position on the continuation of Bid was a big mistake.

“It set the background to this vote as it gave the view the council doesn’t care about the development and economic health of the centre of Elgin – that is to their eternal shame.”

Read more from Elgin