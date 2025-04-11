Elgin Bid to fold after being rejected by businesses: What does it mean for future of town centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Elgin Bid to fold after being rejected by businesses: What does it mean for future of town centre?

The group was seeking another five-year term but has now ceased operations immediately.

By David Mackay
Drone image of Elgin High Street.
Elgin Bid's 15-year term helping drive the town centre forward has come to an end. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Businesses have rejected renewing Elgin Bid in a narrow vote that divided town centre traders.

Supporters of the organisation backed the group’s efforts to address empty properties, control the growing gull population and keep the High Street tidy.

Opponents though say they were not getting value for money on a levy they have no choice but to pay at a time of tightening bills.

The result of the ballot of Elgin town centre businesses was extremely close with 69 opposing another five-year term for Bid while just 63 backed the group – 290 eligible firms didn’t vote at all.

However, figures published by Moray Council show the value of businesses backing Bid was almost treble those that opposed it.

It likely means that while the organisation found favour with larger firms, smaller businesses voted overwhelmingly to reject it.

Could Christmas really be cancelled in Elgin?

Since its formation in 2010, Elgin Bid has organised the Christmas decorations and big festive switch-on in the town centre.

Unless a new group steps forward, it means that any kind of celebration in the town centre this year is at risk.

Elgin Bid has also been responsible for funding work to address rising worries from gulls in the town centre, including using lasers, drones and scarers.

Crown at Elgin Christmas lights switch-on.
Thousands pack the centre of Elgin for the Christmas switch-on every year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The group says it is ceasing operations immediately, meaning any work that was planned for the summer season will likely be cancelled.

The organisation is also responsible for the Elgin Gift Card, additional street cleaning in the town centre and providing advice about where businesses can secure funding.

Elgin Bid ‘proud’ of achievements in last 15 years

In an e-mail to members following the result, Elgin Bid told businesses they were proud of the work done since 2010.

It read: “We want to sincerely thank everyone who supported Elgin Bid in the recent renewal ballot.

“This marks the end of a chapter that has seen Elgin Bid deliver a wide range of initiatives aimed at improving the town centre – from events and promotions to direct business support, partnerships, and environmental improvements.

“We are proud of what’s been achieved, and grateful to the businesses who have supported that work.

“The Bid will now begin a formal wind-down process and our team will ensure this is carried out smoothly and responsibly.”

Elgin Bid director questions who will pick up group’s mission

Labour Elgin South councillor John Divers has been on the Bid’s board since its formation 15 years ago.

He believes the demise of the group could have a negative impact on regeneration efforts in the town centre while the future of the St Giles Centre also remains unknown.

And he questioned the decision of other councillors who voted in favour of Moray Council abstaining in the ballot.

Mr Divers said: “There’s been all this work going on between Moray Council and Elgin Bid to get this regeneration work going, including at the old M&Co which was just about to start.

John Divers next to busy road in Elgin.
Elgin South councillor John Divers has been on Bid’s board for 15 years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Elgin Bid brought footfall into the town centre, there’s no doubt about that. Whether it was keeping the High Street tidier, deterring seagulls or through events, it was all aimed at footfall.

“The big question now is who will pick up that mantle now? I really don’t know who it’ll be.

“Others in the council have suggested Moray Chamber of Commerce or the Federation of Small Businesses, but that’s not really their role.

“I think some councillors just didn’t think it through. This could have a big impact on the council’s finances, which will affect taxpayers, much more than the £16,000 levy we paid Bid every year.”

‘Up to Elgin businesses to decide town centre future’

SNP Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes was among those in the chambers who backed Moray Council’s decision to abstain in the vote on the future of Elgin Bid.

Today he explained the result will now allow businesses in the town centre to decide the best way forward.

He said: “Given how close the vote was, it reinforces that Moray Council made the right decision in choosing to abstain.

“Taking a position would have influenced the outcome in a way that didn’t fairly reflect the views of the business community.

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes
Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“If a majority had backed the renewal, the council would have fully supported the Bid.

“But ultimately, that decision rightly belongs to the businesses themselves. Now, it’s for them to consider the next steps and decide on a structure that best meets their needs.”

However, Labour Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith believes the decision not to take a stance on the future of Bid influenced the process.

He said: “The result means there will be no unified business voice going forward and it puts in jeopardy things like the farmers markets and the fight against seagulls.

“I think that the SNP and Tory councillors who voted to prevent Moray Council taking a position on the continuation of Bid was a big mistake.

“It set the background to this vote as it gave the view the council doesn’t care about the development and economic health of the centre of Elgin – that is to their eternal shame.”

Read more from Elgin

Conversation