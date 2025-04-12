Moray Fire crews battle wildfire on the banks of the River Lossie The fire broke out just after midday on Saturday. By Ross Hempseed April 12 2025, 2:05 pm April 12 2025, 2:05 pm Share Fire crews battle wildfire on the banks of the River Lossie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6732650/fire-crews-battle-wildfire-on-the-banks-of-the-river-lossie/ Copy Link 0 comment Smoke can be seen along the riverbank. Image: Jon Stewart. Emergency services have raced to a wildfire on the banks of the River Lossie this afternoon. The fire broke out around midday on Saturday, April 12. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call-out at 12.19pm. A spokesperson confirmed that a section of gorse has caught fire, which was causing white smoke to billow out into the surrounding area. Smoke could be seen as far as Lossiemouth marina. Smoke billows from a fire near Lossiemouth. Image: David Moran. Three appliances have been dispatched to the scene along the banks of the River Lossie around two miles upstream from the mouth of the river. Moray is currently under an “extreme” warning for wildfires, with people cautioned not to light fires in the wilderness. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.
