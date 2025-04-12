Fire crews battle wildfire on the banks of the River Lossie

Emergency services have raced to a wildfire on the banks of the River Lossie this afternoon.

The fire broke out around midday on Saturday, April 12.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call-out at 12.19pm.

A spokesperson confirmed that a section of gorse has caught fire, which was causing white smoke to billow out into the surrounding area.

Smoke could be seen as far as Lossiemouth marina.

Three appliances have been dispatched to the scene along the banks of the River Lossie around two miles upstream from the mouth of the river.

Moray is currently under an “extreme” warning for wildfires, with people cautioned not to light fires in the wilderness.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.