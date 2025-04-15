St Giles Centre liquidators pledge to work with Moray Council to find new life for shopping centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

St Giles Centre liquidators pledge to work with Moray Council to find new life for shopping centre

The Elgin shopping centre was closed in January amidst spiralling debts.

By Sean McAngus
St Giles Centre gates being locked.
St Giles Centre getting locked up after closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Liquidators wants to work with Moray Council to find a “meaningful way” to breathe new life into the locked-up St Giles Centre.

The Elgin mall was closed in January after the owner pulled the plug amidst crippling debts.

Now Alistair McAlinden and James Dewar from Interpath have been appointed as joint provisional liquidators of St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Limited.

Inside St Giles Centre.
St Giles on its final day before closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The firm was the operator of the shopping centre and had run up a huge unpaid business rates bill totalling about £750,000.

Legal action by Moray Council to recover the money forced the firm to close the doors.

However, the building is owned by a separate company which is not subject to insolvency.

Meanwhile, the land is owned by a pension fund for Imperial Tobacco.

David Cameron in suit at table looking off camera.
David Cameron, pictured in 2010. Image: DC Thomson

The shopping centre’s closure made many businesses homeless and and forced them to search for new accommodation.

David Cameron, the only director of the St Giles Shopping Centre Holdings Limited, blamed the Edgar Road retail parks for the financial issues that led to the demise of the Elgin shopping centre.

‘Find a meaning way forward’ for St Giles Centre

Liquidators hope they can work together with Moray Council to secure a new purpose for the shopping centre.

Joint provisional liquidator James Dewar said: “As a matter of priority, we will be working closely with all stakeholders, including the Centre’s owner and Moray Council in its dual-capacity as a major creditor and a key stakeholder in the ongoing development and regeneration of Elgin, to find a meaningful way forward for this important site in the town.”

Drone image of St Giles Centre
The St Giles Centre is at the heart of Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Head of Interpath in Scotland and joint provisional liquidator Alistair McAlinden described the closure of St Giles Centre as “emblematic” of the challenges facing high streets and shopping centres.

He added: “Tough trading conditions coupled with fragile consumer confidence and increasing overheads are putting enormous amounts of pressure on operators, with a number of shopping centres unfortunately having no option but to close in recent times.”

