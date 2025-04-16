Elgin mosque’s sadness as ‘special place’ is hit by vandalism for third time

A police investigation has been launched after windows at the Elgin mosque were vandalised.

It is the latest time the place of worship has been attacked after offensive graffiti was painted across the building in 2019.

Members of the mosque community have told the Press and Journal a window was smashed in the incident this week.

Police say they are following a positive line of inquiry after the damage was reported.

Mosque’s bond with Elgin community

Buckie-based businessman Zafar Ali, who is a member of the Elgin mosque community, told the Press and Journal it is the third time the building has been subjected to vandalism.

However, he explained the incidents have not shaken the connection the worshippers have with the rest of the town.

Mr Ali said: “It’s a minority. It’s an age-old story, we know it’s a minority.

“The vandalism itself is just annoying more than anything else.

“What is more worrying is that the mosque is a sanctuary for a lot of the people who use it.

“Yes, we have businessmen, doctors, teachers and lots of other people who use it, but there is also quite a big community of Syrian refugees and others who have been through a lot of turbulence in their lives.

“It’s a place of worship and a special place for a lot of people.

“Things like this shouldn’t be happening but thankfully it’s very rare and we’ve always had a lot of support from the wider Elgin community.”

Police investigating mosque vandalism

It is understood police have been reviewing CCTV images from the Elgin mosque after the vandalism, which happened at about 9.30pm on Monday.

Officers have told the Press and Journal they are following a positive line of inquiry after watching the footage.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 9.30pm on Monday, officers received a report of damage to a window of a Mosque on Gordon Street in Elgin.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

