New pictures shows only historic archway remains of former Junners building and Jailhouse nightclub has been reduced to rubble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

New pictures shows only historic archway remains of former Junners building and Jailhouse nightclub has been reduced to rubble

We have closely followed the demolition work on South Street in Elgin which started earlier this year.

Drone picture showing listed archway only thing left of Junners building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Drone picture showing listed archway only thing left of Junners building. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

New images show that the historic listed facade is only thing left of a former Junners building.

The much-loved former Elgin toy shop closed in January 2016 after 116 years of trading.

It was once the entrance to the town’s Victorian market with the archway protected as C-listed.

The preserved facade will be incorporated with the new South Street mixed-use redevelopment.

Exterior of Junners building.
The listed facade as it appeared before the demolition began. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, the former Jailhouse nightclub which was only open for only 18 months has been reduced to rubble.

The former Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre and a two-storey building once home to Junners at 51 South Street have both already been completed demolished.

Since demolition work started, Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges has been capturing pictures using a drone.

Here are his latest images of the Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment:

Junners being demolished
Workers working away on the site.
Rubble at the former Jailhouse site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Street view of the work.
Drone picture of the ongoing work.
The scrap from the demolished buildings.

What is the demolition work in Elgin for?

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Once demolition work is completed, work on the new buildings will start.

They will house a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Business leaders hope the new homes and shops will help boost footfall and trade for local businesses.

Artist impression of completed project. Image: Moray Council

Read more from Elgin

Conversation