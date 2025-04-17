New pictures shows only historic archway remains of former Junners building and Jailhouse nightclub has been reduced to rubble

New images show that the historic listed facade is only thing left of a former Junners building.

The much-loved former Elgin toy shop closed in January 2016 after 116 years of trading.

It was once the entrance to the town’s Victorian market with the archway protected as C-listed.

The preserved facade will be incorporated with the new South Street mixed-use redevelopment.

Meanwhile, the former Jailhouse nightclub which was only open for only 18 months has been reduced to rubble.

The former Elgin Furniture & Carpet Centre and a two-storey building once home to Junners at 51 South Street have both already been completed demolished.

Since demolition work started, Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges has been capturing pictures using a drone.

Here are his latest images of the Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment:

What is the demolition work in Elgin for?

Moray Council, development partners Robertson Property Limited (RPL) and UHI Moray are behind the regeneration project.

The Moray Growth Deal is supporting elements of the project, while £18.3m Levelling Up Fund cash will also contribute to the redevelopments.

Once demolition work is completed, work on the new buildings will start.

They will house a business hub, three retail units and 38 flats across five blocks and a courtyard.

Business leaders hope the new homes and shops will help boost footfall and trade for local businesses.

