Rural community near Elgin fear dust and noise from quarry plan puts ‘profit over people’

The community objected to the plans when they first arrived, but the developer has continued to push for planning permission.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
Andy Wallis standing next to field with dog at his side.
Chairman of the Stop the Quarry action group Andy Wallis, with his dog Blue. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A rural community south of Elgin is fears dust and noise from a proposed quarry could make their homes unliveable – describing the plans as putting “profit above people”.

An area of Dykeside farm, currently suitable for “arable use” has been proposed as the site for a sand and gravel quarry, the equivalent size of 24 football pitches.

The location lies on Elgin’s protected countryside around town zone (CAT) and local residents have been pushing back.

They say the plans will affect over 200 people with the amount of dust, noise and traffic the quarry will create.

Site developers, Aberdeen-based Leiths, have responded to the residents concerns saying there will be “no unacceptable effects” from noise or dust.

A view of Leiths’ quarry site, with residents and Moray Archery facing the site. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Design.

What do the community think about the quarry plans?

A local action group opposing the quarry plans has been helping the community have their say.

The group is chaired by Andy Wallis, who is also a community councillor, and along with other volunteers he has been working to bring the community together.

Currently, he says the nearby Cloddach and Gedloch quarries, along with nearby timber yard and distilleries create “manageable” noise.

“Everyone who has moved here has come here knowing that,” said Mr Wallis. “On the whole, all of those businesses engage with the community.”

Packed public meeting in village hall.
Concerned locals packed out Birnie hall along with MSP Douglas Ross and MP Graham Leadbitter to hear about the plans. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Comparing it to Leiths’ plans, he said: “It’s a level of magnitude of disturbance and industrialisation which we have never seen here.”

“This is the green lung of Elgin. Put a spade anywhere in Moray you’ll find sand and gravel.

“The only reason they are digging it here is because it’s cheap and easy for them. It’s just profit before people.”

Mr Wallis and his team of volunteers say they are helping give residents affected a voice. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Dykeside quarry: ‘It’s just greed and profiteering’

Colin McCarthy works at RAF Lossiemouth and has lived in his home, which is next to the proposed quarry site, for 20 years.

He said: “We get change, but fundamentally it’s still quiet. It’s stress-free and still a nice place to stay.”

“But to have a quarry dropped 100 metres from your doorstep is just absolutely insane.”

Leiths have proposed tree planting and mounds to screen the Dykeside quarry site from nearby residents. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr McCarthy said the dust and noise that inevitably escapes the site will impact his families’ garden and freedom to go outside.

“It’s money before people in countryside communities, it’s just greed and profiteering” added Mr McCarthy.

By the action group’s calculations, the quarry could be worth around £42.5 million to Leiths.

Ronnie Gillespie and his son Martin have been running an auto garage in the area for over 30 years.

Ronnie Gillespie and son next to garage's van.
Ronnie Gillespie and his son, Martin, of Ronnie Gillespie Auto Repairs. Image: Mike Duncan.

Ronnie said: “Everybody’s got to make a living, but they can’t then ruin everybody else’s lives because of it.”

He says Leiths have dismissed their concerns of dust reaching the garage, which could ruin vehicle paintwork and cost them business.

“It’s profit and money, that’s literally all it is,” added Martin.

Fears about noise increase from Dykeside quarry

Chartered Accountant Iain Allan first noticed the proposals last year.

Since then, he has been fighting against the quarry, and was recently leafleting in Springfield’s new south Elgin development.

The group were told home owners in Springfield’s south Elgin development have been affected by the sand pile there. Image: Will Angus/DCT Media.

Mr Allan has called the Leiths’ noise reports, which say there will be no significant noise impact, into question.

“On paper, it reads like a small insignificant increase in decibels from the quarry.”

But he says the scale of measuring sound is not linear, and small increases can dramatically change noise levels for nearby houses.

“A ten decibel increase means a tenfold increase. We dispute their noise calculations completely.”

Above is the quarrying equipment Leiths are planning to use on the site if approved.

Mr Allan added: “I don’t have a problem with quarries. We’ve got to have quarries somewhere… but this is wrong location there is absolutely no doubt.”

“This is like an island of concrete arriving in a deep historical environment. The story of Birnie is largely wiped out if the quarry goes ahead.”

How have Leiths responded?

A Leiths spokesperson said: “[The quarry] will be an important addition to the supply of building materials within Moray for the construction of housing, roads, infrastructure and other developments.”

They added: “Following consultation with local residents in 2024 our proposals have undergone various refinements.

“We remain confident that the quarry will have no unacceptable effects, such as from noise or dust, on those living locally or the wider environment.”

The application is open for public comment until the 8th May and can be viewed here.

Conversation